22 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Recognized by "Best Lawyers in America" on 2025 'Best Lawyers' and 'Ones to Watch' Lists*

"Best Lawyers" has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that 22 of its attorneys are being honored by "Best Lawyers in America." 13 of its attorneys are recognized on the 'Best Lawyers' list, while nine are named to the 'Ones to Watch' list for 2025.* Awardees are chosen through peer review surveys.

The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2025 'Best Lawyers' list are:

Honorees for the 2025 "Best Lawyers" 'Ones to Watch' list are recognized as outstanding attorneys who have typically been in private practice for fewer than 10 years and are nominated and reviewed by their peers.* The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2025 'Ones to Watch' list are:

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

*For standards of inclusion, visit bestlawyers.com.

**Of Counsel

