22 NHA Schools Combine to Raise Over $93K for American Heart Association

Annual Kids Heart Challenge motivates students to get involved in health education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students at 22 National Heritage Academies partner-schools in Michigan and North Carolina committed to making a difference in the lives of others and raised over $93,000 in the process. The Kids Heart Challenge, a program created by the American Heart Association (AHA), encourages schools to raise awareness about heart health and raise money for research grants to support advancements in heart care, and these kids got involved.

Students at South Canton Scholars raised over $15K for the Kids Heart Challenge.

This year, South Canton Scholars in Michigan led the effort by raising $15,507.47 over the course of its program, which included a jump rope competition. Students competed against each other by grade and with their teachers, with the top two boys and girls in each grade crowned winners.

"Over the six years I have been at South Canton our community has bought into the importance of the Kids Heart Challenge," Physical Education Teacher John Howell said. "My father had heart issues before he passed away, and we have several scholars that have been touched with family members that have or have had heart issues"

The school had 164 registered participants in the fundraising and 58 families learned hands-only CPR during the event. With that kind of focus on improving the quality of their lives, it's no wonder South Canton has outperformed the local district for eight of the past 10 years since opening in 2011.

Queen's Grant Physical Education Teacher Shannon Pearman:

"I think the push for families to learn CPR helped our campaign."

Over 630 miles to the south, the students at Queen's Grant Community School in Mint Hill, North Carolina, were learning about the importance of CPR and sharing that information with their families. Students watched videos created by the AHA with testimonials from people whose lives were saved by CPR.

"I think the push for families to learn CPR helped our campaign; the monetary donations weren't our main focus," Physical Education Teacher Shannon Pearman said. "We also watched the Damar Hamlin video about the Buffalo Bills football player, which made real life connections for our students. Many students shared personal stories of their own heart surgeries or issues, and this motivated the students to donate knowing it touched lives in our school."

Students also competed in an activity called Jump Rope Ninja and were able to sign their names to different colored belts on a bulletin board when they completed each level. Third through eighth grade scholars also competed in a challenge called Jump 'Till You Drop, where they showed how long they could jump rope without stopping or making a mistake. Top 10 lists were created for each grade and the entire school so students could see how well their classmates had done. The students and school are used to doing well, as they've outperformed the local district for the past 16 years.

National Heritage Academies operates 101 schools in nine states. Use our school finder to locate one near you: NHA School Finder.

"The goal was for third through fifth graders to jump for at least one minute and two minutes for grades 6-8. Our top score was a third grader who jumped for six minutes straight!"

Pearman created incentives for students to watch the heart videos with their families, including small prizes and a drawing for one lucky student to win a plush heart. Classes that raised the most money were treated to an outdoor silly string party.

"This is my first year doing the Kids Heart Challenge at Queen's Grant, but my sixth year coordinating it as a PE teacher, and I have to say this school does a phenomenal job at raising money for a good cause!"

NHA Fundraising Totals:

South Canton Scholars (MI): $15,507.47 Queen's Grant Community School (NC): $13,612.03 Chandler Woods Charter Academy (MI): $8,746.63 Canton Charter Academy (MI): $7,247.33 Keystone Academy (MI): $7,119.68 Excel Charter Academy (MI): $6,816.90 Walker Charter Academy (MI): $5,750.31 Winterville Charter Academy (NC): $5,413.83 Mountain View Academy (NC): $4,075.66 Ridge Park Charter Academy (MI): $3,407.09 Achieve Charter Academy (MI): $3,347.49 Phoenix Academy (NC): $2,097.60 East Arbor Charter Academy (MI): $2,048.65 Quest Charter Academy (MI): $1,765.63 Grand River Academy (MI): $1,719.06 Laurus Academy (MI): $1,307.53 Cross Creek Charter Academy (MI): $982.36 Peak Charter Academy (NC): $718.60 Timberland Charter Academy (MI): $567.36 Paramount Charter Academy (MI): $412.38 Windemere Park Charter Academy (MI): $368.31 Prevail Academy (MI): $234.42

TOTAL: $93,266.32

National Heritage Academies (NHA) is a network of 101 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 68,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

