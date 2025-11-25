How Parents Can Help Their Student Use AI with Wisdom, Integrity

One National Heritage Academies® expert shared how parents can partner with students for safe and effective AI use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is showing up everywhere from the apps on our phones to the tools students use in the classroom. As parents consider what this means for their child's learning, safety, and future, National Heritage Academies® (NHA) is helping families navigate this evolving landscape through the lens of its Moral Focus™ virtues.

NHA Director of Innovation Development Cenovio Jaimes said when used responsibly, AI can enhance learning while reinforcing the virtues NHA teaches every day such as wisdom, integrity, respect, and courage.

You Don't Have to Be an Expert

Good news: Parents don't need to be AI experts to support their scholars. Instead, NHA encourages parents to model wisdom by staying curious and learning alongside their students.

"You don't need to become an expert," Jaimes said. "But you do need to be curious."

Curiosity helps students feel comfortable sharing what they're learning and keeps you connected to their world.

Try AI Tools Together

Children love to explore new things, especially technology. NHA encourages families learn together. When parents sit down with students to try AI tools, they are modeling the courage to try new things and the integrity to use them appropriately.

For example, if a student uses AI to brainstorm ideas for a writing assignment, ask:

"What did you learn with AI?"

"How did this help you think differently?"

This shifts the conversation from "Did AI do your homework?" to "How did AI help you grow?"

Keep Thinking at the Center

AI should never replace a child's mind; it should help sharpen their thought process. When used well, AI encourages students to think deeper, ask better questions, and build stronger problem-solving skills. NHA's emphasis on integrity helps students understand that learning requires ownership.

"The goal isn't to hand thinking to machines—it's to raise kids who think better because of machines," Jaimes reminded.

Protect Safety and Privacy

Like any tool, AI must be used with care. Have conversations about never sharing personal details like their name, address, or school with online platforms. Encourage students to come to you if something doesn't feel right.

AI is shaping the jobs and opportunities of tomorrow. Helping students build healthy habits with AI now will prepare them for a future where technology and human creativity go hand in hand.

NHA's Moral Focus curriculum helps students learn to use technology with wisdom, respect, and integrity. These are skills that will serve them long after graduation.

Involvement as a parent today sets the stage for confidence, curiosity, and lifelong learning.

NHA is prioritizing student safety when they use AI, providing secure tools and teaching students how to be responsible digital citizens. With this combination of AI knowledge and commitment to safety, NHA scholars are equipped to take on life's next challenge.

