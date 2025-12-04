Reflection: A Simple Way to Help Your Child Build Confidence

One National Heritage Academies® principal shares how looking back on 2025 can help students in 2026

As the year comes to a close, it's a great time to look back on everything that's happened. Taking time to reflect with your child can celebrate their growth, build confidence, and inspire future goals.

Reflecting on the year with your student can help them learn from 2025 and set new goals for 2026.

"Kids often have a hard time seeing the big picture," says Melissa Brandon, principal of National Heritage Academies'® (NHA) PrepNet Virtual Academy. "The things that stick in their memory are usually highly emotional—and often negative. That's why it's so important to guide them in reflecting on the good things, too. It helps them realize, 'I'm doing really good things,' and builds their confidence."

How to Start

If you're new to this, focus on questions to help your child recall important moments. Instead of asking a broad question like "How was your year?" try something more specific, such as:

"What was a subject that you improved the most in this year?"

"What was something that you thought was going to be really hard but ended up being not so bad?"

For kids who may need extra help remembering, offer prompts like:

"Do you remember the day we went on the field trip?"

"What about the week your teacher was sick, and you had a substitute?"

"These specific questions help kids latch onto particular moments, making it easier to reflect meaningfully," says Brandon.

Make It a Habit

Reflection can also become part of your routine. Encourage your child to write notes at the end of each week about:

Something they're proud of.

A challenge they overcame.

An exciting moment.

You could also try a daily question, like: "How were you helpful today?"

"Number one, they know that I'm expecting them to be helpful," Brandon explains. "But number two, they're going to have to think about the ways they interact with others. And then they might reflect, 'Ooh, I could have been more helpful.'"

Avoid vague questions like "How was your day?" Brandon advises. "It's too generic, and kids don't know how to answer. Focus on something specific to get meaningful answers."

Looking Ahead

Reflection isn't just about the past—it's also the first step toward setting goals. Questions like "What's something you'd like to grow in?" or "Is there a skill you'd like to work on for sports?" helps your child identify areas for growth.

"You cannot create a strong goal if you haven't already figured out what you've done well and where you need to go," Brandon says. "When kids accomplish something they've worked hard on, they feel proud. That sense of pride shows them they can tackle challenges, which builds confidence for future successes."

