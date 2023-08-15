220,000-Square-Foot Furniture Plant Goes to the Gavel on Aug. 24

News provided by

Tiger Group

15 Aug, 2023, 08:48 ET

Online auction features more than 400 lots of late-model CNC machines, edge banders, routers, laminators and other woodworking equipment

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, Tiger Group and HyperAMS will auction more than 400 woodworking and other assets from the 220,000-square-foot furniture plant formerly operated by Solid Comfort, a tier-1 supplier of wooden and laminated casegoods for hospitality leaders such as Marriott, Hilton, Best Western and My Place.

At both SoldTiger.com and Bidspotter.com, the timed, online auction closes on Thursday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. (CT). Bidding opens on Thursday, August 17.

Continue Reading
Also up for auction are IMA Advantage 500L Edgebander, single sided, automatic, CNC controlled, finishing/tri stations.
Also up for auction are IMA Advantage 500L Edgebander, single sided, automatic, CNC controlled, finishing/tri stations.
The August 24 auction includes more than 400 woodworking and other assets from Solid Comfort including 2 Komo Xtreme XL 512 CNC three-axis routers, with twin shuttle, 5' x 12'vacuum tables.
The August 24 auction includes more than 400 woodworking and other assets from Solid Comfort including 2 Komo Xtreme XL 512 CNC three-axis routers, with twin shuttle, 5' x 12'vacuum tables.

SoldTiger.com
https://soldtiger.com/sales/furniture-manufacturer-auction-220k-sq-ft-plant/ 

Bidspotter.com
https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/tiger-asset-intelligent/catalogue-id-bscti10073 

"Conducted by order of the secured creditor, this multimillion-dollar plant-closing sale offers a wide array of late-model, well-maintained woodworking equipment," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Represented brands include Komo, Biesse, IMA, SNX, Vitap, Boarke and Black Brothers, to name just a few."

In addition, companies in construction, manufacturing and other industries can acquire rolling stock, material-handling, plant-support and other general equipment in the sale, added Phil Sexauer, Senior Vice President of HyperAMS.

"These assets include a Caterpillar wheel loader, a Gorbel bridge crane, a Caterpillar stationary generator, and a total of six forklifts," the executive noted. "Bidders also will find multiple bench grinders, dust collectors, power tools, air compressors, conveyer and storage systems, and much more."

Highlights of the sale include two Komo Xtreme XL 512 CNC three-axis routers, with twin shuttle, 5′ x 12′ vacuum tables.

"These highly coveted automated routers are of the gantry type, traveling head, with a 12-position automatic tool changer, a Komo material handling and loading station, a vacuum pump, and associated accessories," Coelho noted. "Like all the woodworking equipment in this sale, they're late-model and well-maintained."

The auction also features three IMA Advantage 500L CNC single-sided edge banders with finishing/trim stations, and a Black Brothers glue application/lamination line.

"From automated CNC routers, edge banders and laminators, to pocket drills, sanders, saws and moulders, this auction truly is an extraordinary opportunity for the furniture-manufacturing industry," Sexauer said.

On-site inspections are available by appointment on Wednesday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit either
https://soldtiger.com/sales/furniture-manufacturer-auction-220k-sq-ft-plant/
or
https://www.hyperams.com/solid-comfort-woodworking                                                                             

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group

Also from this source

Appraisal Firms Can Help Retailers Fight 'The Growth of Shrink'

OncoSec R&D Facility and Lab Goes to Auction on Aug. 10

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.