220,000-Square-Foot Furniture Plant Goes to the Gavel on Aug. 24

Online auction features more than 400 lots of late-model CNC machines, edge banders, routers, laminators and other woodworking equipment

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, Tiger Group and HyperAMS will auction more than 400 woodworking and other assets from the 220,000-square-foot furniture plant formerly operated by Solid Comfort, a tier-1 supplier of wooden and laminated casegoods for hospitality leaders such as Marriott, Hilton, Best Western and My Place.

At both SoldTiger.com and Bidspotter.com, the timed, online auction closes on Thursday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. (CT). Bidding opens on Thursday, August 17.

Also up for auction are IMA Advantage 500L Edgebander, single sided, automatic, CNC controlled, finishing/tri stations. The August 24 auction includes more than 400 woodworking and other assets from Solid Comfort including 2 Komo Xtreme XL 512 CNC three-axis routers, with twin shuttle, 5' x 12'vacuum tables.

SoldTiger.com

https://soldtiger.com/sales/furniture-manufacturer-auction-220k-sq-ft-plant/

Bidspotter.com

https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us/auction-catalogues/tiger-asset-intelligent/catalogue-id-bscti10073

"Conducted by order of the secured creditor, this multimillion-dollar plant-closing sale offers a wide array of late-model, well-maintained woodworking equipment," noted John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Represented brands include Komo, Biesse, IMA, SNX, Vitap, Boarke and Black Brothers, to name just a few."

In addition, companies in construction, manufacturing and other industries can acquire rolling stock, material-handling, plant-support and other general equipment in the sale, added Phil Sexauer, Senior Vice President of HyperAMS.

"These assets include a Caterpillar wheel loader, a Gorbel bridge crane, a Caterpillar stationary generator, and a total of six forklifts," the executive noted. "Bidders also will find multiple bench grinders, dust collectors, power tools, air compressors, conveyer and storage systems, and much more."

Highlights of the sale include two Komo Xtreme XL 512 CNC three-axis routers, with twin shuttle, 5′ x 12′ vacuum tables.

"These highly coveted automated routers are of the gantry type, traveling head, with a 12-position automatic tool changer, a Komo material handling and loading station, a vacuum pump, and associated accessories," Coelho noted. "Like all the woodworking equipment in this sale, they're late-model and well-maintained."

The auction also features three IMA Advantage 500L CNC single-sided edge banders with finishing/trim stations, and a Black Brothers glue application/lamination line.

"From automated CNC routers, edge banders and laminators, to pocket drills, sanders, saws and moulders, this auction truly is an extraordinary opportunity for the furniture-manufacturing industry," Sexauer said.

On-site inspections are available by appointment on Wednesday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit either

or

https://www.hyperams.com/solid-comfort-woodworking

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

