Lightning eMotors' Late-Model EVs Go to Auction on May 30th

$10 million Tiger Group sale features more than 100 fleet-suitable EVs, along with e-motors, battery packs, auto parts and advanced equipment such as dynamometers and laser-cutters

LOVELAND, Colo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction on May 30 gives fleet operators, repair shops, carmakers and other potential buyers the chance to bid on $10 million in parts, tools, equipment and EVs formerly owned by Lightning eMotors.

The Loveland-based company converted conventional, fossil fuel-burning vehicles into zero-emission EVs for fleet-operating customers that included municipalities, school systems and medical businesses. Its operations were not continued after it entered receivership and was purchased by a third party.

Over 100 Electric Vehicles including Chevrolet Express 4500 Cutaways; Ford F450 box trucks; Ford F350 transit cargo vans; GMC 4500 box trucks, as well as school and shuttle buses and trailers. are available via online auction starting on May 30. A Fly Pro 3015 Laser Cutter is among the assets up for bid in the Tiger Group - Lightning eMotors auction.

"Lightning eMotors developed an efficient process for adding new drivetrains, electric motors and battery packs to existing chassis," explained Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Fleet operators can achieve their ESG goals or just run cleaner by acquiring select groupings of assets in this sale. It's a great opportunity."

The timed, online auction of assets from the 250,000-square-foot Loveland facility closes on Thurs., May 30, at 10 a.m. (MT). Bidding opens Thurs., May 23, 10 a.m. (MT) at SoldTiger.com. All assets will be sold as-is, where-is without representations or warranties.

The late-model EVs (2021-2023) include Chevrolet Express 4500 Cutaways; Ford F450 box trucks; Ford F350 transit cargo vans; GMC 4500 box trucks, as well as school and shuttle buses and trailers.

Also available are two dynamometers—a still-in-the-crate 2021 MAE Mustang MD-250-HD-AC-200HP 10K EOL chassis dynamometer with pop-up restraints, and a 2021 MAE Mustang advanced engineering 2-wheel drive chassis dynamometer. "We anticipate strong interest in these pieces among automotive dealers and repair shops—any potential buyer with a need to test engines," Farrell said.

Other highlights include…

Large quantities electric motors, gearboxes, batteries, wiring harnesses, connectors and other automotive parts

An advanced machine shop with pieces that include a Bescutter Fly Pro 3015 fiber laser metal sheet and pipe cutter, along with welders, bandsaws, floor and jib cranes, jack stands and dozens of tools

Plant support and office equipment including pallet racking, utility shelving, furniture, computers, filing cabinets, a key card system and more

For asset photos, descriptions, important disclaimers, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/zero-emission-vehicle-manufacturer/

Inspections are available on Wed., May 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (MT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

