Lightning eMotors' Late-Model EVs Go to Auction on May 30th
May 21, 2024, 08:41 ET
$10 million Tiger Group sale features more than 100 fleet-suitable EVs, along with e-motors, battery packs, auto parts and advanced equipment such as dynamometers and laser-cutters
LOVELAND, Colo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction on May 30 gives fleet operators, repair shops, carmakers and other potential buyers the chance to bid on $10 million in parts, tools, equipment and EVs formerly owned by Lightning eMotors.
The Loveland-based company converted conventional, fossil fuel-burning vehicles into zero-emission EVs for fleet-operating customers that included municipalities, school systems and medical businesses. Its operations were not continued after it entered receivership and was purchased by a third party.
"Lightning eMotors developed an efficient process for adding new drivetrains, electric motors and battery packs to existing chassis," explained Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Fleet operators can achieve their ESG goals or just run cleaner by acquiring select groupings of assets in this sale. It's a great opportunity."
The timed, online auction of assets from the 250,000-square-foot Loveland facility closes on Thurs., May 30, at 10 a.m. (MT). Bidding opens Thurs., May 23, 10 a.m. (MT) at SoldTiger.com. All assets will be sold as-is, where-is without representations or warranties.
The late-model EVs (2021-2023) include Chevrolet Express 4500 Cutaways; Ford F450 box trucks; Ford F350 transit cargo vans; GMC 4500 box trucks, as well as school and shuttle buses and trailers.
Also available are two dynamometers—a still-in-the-crate 2021 MAE Mustang MD-250-HD-AC-200HP 10K EOL chassis dynamometer with pop-up restraints, and a 2021 MAE Mustang advanced engineering 2-wheel drive chassis dynamometer. "We anticipate strong interest in these pieces among automotive dealers and repair shops—any potential buyer with a need to test engines," Farrell said.
Other highlights include…
- Large quantities electric motors, gearboxes, batteries, wiring harnesses, connectors and other automotive parts
- An advanced machine shop with pieces that include a Bescutter Fly Pro 3015 fiber laser metal sheet and pipe cutter, along with welders, bandsaws, floor and jib cranes, jack stands and dozens of tools
- Plant support and office equipment including pallet racking, utility shelving, furniture, computers, filing cabinets, a key card system and more
For asset photos, descriptions, important disclaimers, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/zero-emission-vehicle-manufacturer/
Inspections are available on Wed., May 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (MT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].
SOURCE Tiger Group
