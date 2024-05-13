David Zolot Joins Tiger Capital Group as Managing Director, Brand Strategies

--As Tiger's intellectual property (IP)-related deal flow continues to grow, Zolot will leverage decades of experience in complex M&A transactions, business-development and consumer-brand strategy to provide creative brand monetization solutions to clients

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David Zolot, a high-impact investment professional who brings nearly 25 years of experience in corporate, IP and consumer-brand strategy, has joined Tiger Capital Group as Managing Director, Brand Strategies.

David Zolot

A veteran of the consumer branded space, Zolot has served in senior executive roles at brand management firms Iconix Brands, Saban Brands, and most recently as a Principal at New York-based Neuberger Berman, where he focused on their Marquee Brands investment strategy. In this latter role, Zolot led a deal team that completed and integrated 10 new brand acquisitions and strategic investments, scaling Marquee from an early-stage startup to a global brand management firm generating retail equivalent sales in excess of $3 billion annually.

At Tiger, Zolot heads a new business initiative focused on creative, value-enhancing opportunities to the growing roster of consumer-facing brands served by the company's finance, valuation and advisory services divisions. His role also includes business development across all divisions.

"Tiger's IP deal flow continues to expand and evolve, and we are investing in and working with more consumer-facing brands that boast strong growth and M&A potential," noted Tiger Capital Group Chief Operating Officer Michael McGrail. "David's impressive professional network and mastery of brand and IP valuation, management and monetization, as well as M&A execution, will benefit every facet of our business. We're thrilled to welcome David to the Tiger team."

A University of Michigan Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, Zolot started his career at New York-based Peter J. Solomon Company, where he executed M&A, financing and restructuring transactions for the former Lehman Brothers chairman's eponymous, boutique investment banking firm.

The New York native has closed over a hundred debt, equity and capital markets transactions approaching $5 billion in aggregate consideration over the course of his career, including highly complex deals involving bankruptcies, corporate carveouts, cross-border negotiations and transitions from public to private ownership.

As Zolot sees it, there is a meaningful opportunity for Tiger to invest in or otherwise monetize brands that come in through, or are able to utilize, Tiger's existing platform. "I'm excited to leverage my network and experience to drive revenue across Tiger's organization, with a focus on executing creative, value-enhancing deals for consumer brands. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Tiger Capital Group to lead this new initiative and to help expand the services and solutions offered to our clients."

