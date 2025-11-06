22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity to Honor Professionals and Business Owners Strengthening Cybersecurity Worldwide

Honoring CISOs, security professionals, and organizational teams that champion cybersecurity excellence, strategy, and implementation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, announce the Call for Entries for the 22nd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity—to honor the individuals, teams, and departments implementing, leading, and enhancing cybersecurity efforts across industries and regions.

This year's program expands to honor not only cybersecurity products and solutions but also the professionals and teams who implement, manage, and champion them. Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), security teams, IT departments, and internal champions of cybersecurity from organizations of all sizes are invited to submit their nominations.

From protecting critical data and infrastructure to driving organization-wide awareness and compliance, cybersecurity professionals play a central role in today's business landscape. The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity aim to shine a spotlight on those who go beyond tools—making cybersecurity a strategic advantage.

Winners are determined solely by the average scores provided by independent industry experts and peers from around the world. Judging is transparent, data-driven, and free from sponsorship influence or internal selection.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

