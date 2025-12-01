Globee® Awards for Excellence Evolve to Recognize Achievements Across All Industries and Functions Globally

Program expands beyond customer service and sales to include excellence in products, services, technologies, leadership, teams, and more—across every industry and organization size worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based and data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, today announced the strategic evolution of the Globee® Awards for Excellence.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/excellence/

Previously focused on customer service and sales achievements, the program now recognizes excellence in all functions—welcoming nominations from all industries, departments, and organization sizes around the world. This expansion reflects the growing need to celebrate operational and business excellence at every level—from products and services to leadership, innovation, technology, and internal teams.

"Excellence is no longer limited to just customer-facing roles. Every function in today's organizations contributes to delivering exceptional outcomes," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "This evolution of the Globee® Awards for Excellence ensures that we spotlight achievements that improve business performance, empower people, and drive industry leadership across the board."

Nominees can now submit entries in a wide range of new categories covering:

Product and Service Excellence

Cybersecurity and IT Operations

Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

Project Management, Human Resources, Finance, and more

Whether the achievement is local, regional, or global in impact—organizations and individuals are encouraged to submit nominations and be recognized on a respected global platform.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

