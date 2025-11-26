Call for Global Entries: 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence to Recognize Achievements by Working Professionals

Honoring professionals worldwide for their contributions to the advancement and implementation of Artificial Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of premier merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, invite submissions for the 2nd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Learn more and submit entries: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

If you're a working professional using AI to make meaningful change in your organization or field, now is the time to showcase your success.

This awards program recognizes the real-world impact of AI achieved by professionals—whether they've improved internal company processes, enhanced customer experiences, or driven innovation within government, nonprofit, or enterprise environments. Achievements can come from any industry or profession where artificial intelligence is being applied to solve problems or drive progress.

Judging is conducted by independent industry experts and peers from around the world using a transparent, data-driven scoring system, ensuring every entry is evaluated fairly and without bias.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in the workplace across Business, Innovation, Technology, Leadership, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Excellence, Disruptors, Impact, and more. With global participation and evaluations by industry experts worldwide, the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: https://globeeawards.com.

SOURCE Globee Awards