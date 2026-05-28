23rd China-ASEAN Expo to unveil new business opportunities

NANNING, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 23rd China-ASEAN Expo is set to take place in Nanning, capital city of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, from Sept 17 to 21, promising to deliver new business opportunities and tangible economic benefits under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, according to the CAEXPO Secretariat.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership High-Level Dialogue on Economic and Trade Cooperation takes place in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Sept 17, 2025. [Photo provided to en.gxzf.gov.cn]

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, and the CAFTA 3.0 protocol is about to take effect. The expo aims to expand the horizons of China-ASEAN cooperation.

Expediting the realization of new business opportunities arising from CAFTA 3.0, the expo will feature exhibition zones focused on the digital economy and green and low-carbon development, offering companies opportunities to explore potential collaborations.

The 134.2-kilometer Pinglu Canal, the backbone project of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, will be showcased through interactive models, emphasizing its strategic importance as the shortest and most cost-effective waterway linking Southwest China to ASEAN.

During the expo, a new edition of the blue book for CAEXPO will be released, offering experts' insights into new business opportunities across nine key areas under the CAFTA 3.0 framework. The expo will invite both Chinese and international companies to share their practical experiences in participating in the development of the free trade area.

Events such as the China-ASEAN Dialogue on Economic and Trade Cooperation and the RCEP High-Level Dialogue on Economic and Trade Cooperation will be held to facilitate face-to-face exchanges among experts and enterprises on policy benefits, and to promote alignment of rules, regulations, management, and standards to support regional economic integration.

Focusing on the brands "Shop in China", "Export to China", and "Invest in China", the expo aims to build a platform for open cooperation, facilitating unimpeded, stable industrial and supply chains in the region.

The event aims to promote high-quality products from ASEAN countries and facilitate their entry into the Chinese market, enhancing cross-border trade. Special emphasis will be placed on showcasing ASEAN's high-value products at the expo and on organizing targeted procurement sessions in sectors such as agricultural products, green building materials, and smart home appliances. Investment matchmaking sessions will also be organized to build confidence among ASEAN investors in China.

With the establishment of the China-ASEAN Countries AI Application Cooperation Center in Guangxi, this year's expo will emphasize the integration of AI in economic collaborations.

An AI exhibition zone will be set up to display China's AI achievements across four dimensions of consumer, enterprise, government, and international cooperation, showcasing AI applications ranging from wearable tech to embodied intelligent robotics.

A dedicated "AI for Safety Management" area will highlight AI's role in cybersecurity and fraud prevention, as well as its applications in agriculture, manufacturing, education, and healthcare. The financial sector will exhibit advancements in digital currency and AI-driven financial solutions.

The expo will utilize the "AI CAEXPO" intelligent system to facilitate precise matchmaking between exhibitors and potential partners. The domestic exhibition will emphasize new quality productive forces.

In the ASEAN exhibition area, there will be a strong focus on organizing participation from emerging industries and high-tech enterprises, including the digital, green, and new energy sectors. A special mechanism will be created to encourage major industry leaders to support smaller companies' participation in the expo.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn