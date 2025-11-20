24 Exchange Appoints Gina Tuccio as Chief Financial Officer

Tuccio will oversee all financial strategy and operations for the company's multi-asset trading platform and for 24X, its new U.S. equities Exchange

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X Bermuda Limited ("24 Exchange"), a leading global trading platform, announced today that Gina Tuccio has joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Ms. Tuccio will assume responsibility for financial strategy and operations for all aspects of the company, including 24X National Exchange, which launched this fall as the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 23-hour weekday trading of U.S. equities.

Ms. Tuccio has nearly two decades of senior financial management experience in the financial services and technology industry. She joins 24 Exchange from the financial technology platform DriveWealth, where she served as Institutional CFO as well as Senior Director of partner services. She also held the titles of CFO at two other financial services companies, ClearList and MANA Partners, and spent over half a decade at the New York Stock Exchange. She holds an MBA in Finance from New York University.

"I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at 24 Exchange," said Gina Tuccio. "The company has repeatedly been at the forefront of Fintech innovation, most recently leading the way for around-the-clock trading of U.S. equities. I look forward to working with the team to support its continued growth in bringing efficient and affordable trading access to an increasing range of asset classes."

"I am thrilled to have Gina join 24 Exchange at this pivotal moment in our company's development," said Dmitri Galinov, Founder and CEO of 24 Exchange. "Her deep financial management expertise in the fintech sector will be vital as we continue to build out 24X National Exchange's 23/5 trading offering as well as drive further success at our global FX trading platform."

24X National Exchange is the first national exchange to receive SEC approval to operate 23/5 trading hours. Trading on 24X commenced in October 14 with extended hours trading of U.S. equities from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays. Pending final approvals and market infrastructure alignment, 24X expects to launch 23/5 trading in the second half of 2026.

24 Exchange offers FX Non-Deliverable Swaps (NDS), FX Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF), Swaps and Spot trading to institutional users. Since its launch in 2019, 24 Exchange's multi-asset offering through a single trading interface has enabled market participants to access increased liquidity at lower cost.

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange will enable retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

