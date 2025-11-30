24X National Exchange Welcomes Strategic Equity Investment from Shinhan Securities of Korea

Strategic Investment Underscores 24X's Position as the First SEC-Approved 23-Hour U.S. Stock Exchange

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24X US Holdings LLC, a holding company and the developer of the innovative 24X National Exchange, today announced that it has received a strategic equity investment from Shinhan Securities of Korea. 24X National Exchange (24X) is the first stock exchange to receive U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval to offer trading of U.S. securities 23 hours each workday.

The investment from Shinhan Securities will accelerate the expansion of around-the-clock trading on 24X and extend the reach of the Exchange's services across Asia.

Trading on 24X National Exchange commenced in October, with trading of U.S. equities by retail and institutional customers anywhere in the world via broker-dealers who are approved Exchange members from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays. Pending final approvals and market infrastructure alignment, 24X expects to launch 23/5 trading in the second half of 2026. In that phase, the Exchange will operate from 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday through 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, with a daily one-hour pause for operational maintenance.

The investment from Shinhan Securities follows the equity investment in 24X from Rakuten Securities, a prominent Japanese online securities company, which was announced in May. These developments reflect growing international recognition of 24 Exchange's technology leadership and market access solutions.

Dmitri Galinov, Founder and CEO of 24X National Exchange, said, "This significant investment from Shinhan Securities will advance our mission to deliver enhanced liquidity, transparency, and convenience and efficiency to traders in U.S. equities – wherever they may be based. With the support of Shinhan Securities and Rakuten Securities, 24X is well-positioned to expand and enhance our offerings to the global broker-dealer community and the retail traders they serve in Asia and around the world."

This is the first investment by Shinhan Securities in a U.S. stock exchange. Representatives from Shinhan Securities commented, "Our investment in 24X US Holdings is part of a broader strategy to collaborate with firms pioneering cutting-edge trading technology, delivering tangible benefits to investors and market participants throughout the region."

About Shinhan Securities

Shinhan Securities is a leading Korean financial services firm specializing in brokerage, asset management, and investment banking.

About 24 Exchange

24X Bermuda Holdings LLC ("24 Exchange") is a privately held company with two primary operating subsidiaries: 24X Bermuda Limited, which allows seamless and cost-effective exchange of currency exposures; and 24X National Exchange LLC, the first national securities exchange approved by the SEC to operate 23 hours each weekday. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes around the clock. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. More information is available at https://24exchange.com/. 24X National Exchange enables retail and institutional customers around the world to trade in U.S. equities via broker-dealers who are approved members. More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

