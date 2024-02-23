24 Hour Fitness Doubles Down on Women's Soccer Support with San Diego Wave FC in 2024

Debuting on the San Diego Wave jerseys, 24 Hour Fitness is with their hometown athletes for every kick, pass, and goal for the 2024 NWSL season

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness today announced it has extended and expanded its partnership with San Diego Wave FC delivering a premium level of support and enthusiasm with the 2023 NWSL Shield winners as the new back of kit partner. This is 24 Hour Fitness' flagship partnership with women's soccer teams in 2024, intended to foster better representation in sport and to drive stronger community connections in 24 Hour Fitness' hometown.

As the Official Fitness Club Partner of San Diego Wave, 24 Hour Fitness will not only have a strong presence in Snapdragon Stadium and on the back of players jerseys, but will also support key community initiatives such as Fanfest and the Excellence in Coaching Award. This award, aimed at promoting healthy living in underserved high schools in Southern California, will honor four coaches who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to cultivating athletic excellence and lifelong wellness in their team. The four coaches will receive $1,000 for their sports program and a 1-year membership to 24 Hour Fitness.

"24 Hour Fitness has been an important member of the Wave family since our inaugural season, including working with the club to support important community initiatives," said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. "The unprecedented growth of our partnership together is truly an incredible success story for both our businesses and both of our brands."

"We are committed to a world where everyone can be more healthy and fit and women's sports play a massive role in that," says Karl Sanft, CEO of 24 Hour Fitness. "By elevating the incredible achievements of clubs like San Diego Wave, we can show people that everyone deserves to live an active life with all the rewards that can bring."

The Wave is set to release the club's first custom jersey on Tuesday, February 27. Look for the reveal on social feeds for San Diego Wave and, 24 Hour Fitness beginning at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Look for additional support from 24 Hour Fitness in women's soccer in the coming months.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

About San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC is a member of the National Women's Soccer and play their home games at the all-new state-of-the-art facility of Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Led by President Jll Ellis, Head Coach Casey Stoney and General Manager Molly Downtain, the Wave are one of the top premier women's professional sports teams in the world with stars like Alex Morgan, Abby Dahlkemper, Naomi Girma and Kailen Sheridan representing San Diego. In 2023, in the club's second-year of existence, the Wave earned the NWSL Shield, awarded to the club with the most wins in a season. For more information on the San Diego Wave FC, visit sandiegowavefc.com.

