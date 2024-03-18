ANAHEIM DUCKS ANNOUNCE 24 HOUR FITNESS AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF LEARN HER WAY GIRLS HOCKEY PROGRAM

In celebration of Women's History Month, 24 Hour Fitness provides boost to Learn Her Way program fostering pathways and empowering women and girls to explore their passion for hockey free of charge

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anaheim Ducks and 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in health and fitness, announced a partnership agreement today with the goal of increasing girls participation in hockey and encouraging physical activity for a new generation through the Learn Her Way girls hockey program. 24 Hour fitness will amplify the growth of girls hockey by supporting the Anaheim Ducks Learn Her Way program which provides ice time, hockey equipment and coaching to ensure all girls in attendance receive guidance. Additionally, 24 Hour Fitness will serve as the presenting partner of The Players Lounge podcast on Ducks Stream, the official 24/7 streaming network of the Anaheim Ducks.

"There are a thousand reasons to want to work with a team like the Anaheim Ducks, but supporting a program like Learn Her Way is so critical for young girls as they set out on building their own active lives," says Jill Rankin, CMO of 24 Hour Fitness. "We know that if we can get more girls in sports, we see better health and fitness outcomes well into adulthood. We believe everyone deserves this chance to live fitter, healthier lives and we want to bring that support to a more inclusive, inspiring environment where they can live their best lives on the ice or off, and for many years to come. Boosting a program like Learn Her Way means a lifetime of activity for a part of our community that has yet to discover their own fitness journey."

Learn Her Way fosters pathways towards participation by empowering women and girls to explore their passion for hockey while creating a supportive community where they can thrive. The goal of the Anaheim Ducks Learn Her Way initiative is to extend hockey pathways for girls by connecting elementary school-based participants with existing programming through The Rinks and Lady Ducks hockey programming. Learn Her Way is free of charge and designed exclusively for girls ages 5-12 who have no previous on-ice experience. Each participant will qualify for numerous one-hour, on ice sessions held at The Rinks-KHS. Additionally, participants receive custom jerseys, a full set of loaner hockey equipment, coaching and support from Lady Ducks players and two tickets to a Ducks home game.

"We're thrilled to partner with 24 Hour Fitness to further support female participation in hockey," said President of the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club Aaron Teats. "24 Hour Fitness has a long and noteworthy history of supporting active lifestyles and healthy behaviors. Together we can maximize the number of girls who can benefit from this program, starting them on a lifelong love affair of Anaheim Ducks hockey and physical activity."

Learn Her Way strives to create systems of support that are essential for both emerging and established players. The Anaheim Ducks value everyone who has a passion for and wants to participate in hockey. Individuals that identify as non-binary, transgender, gender fluid or cisgender women are invited to register for events and programs within Learn Her Way.

24 Hour Fitness is an official partner of the Anaheim Ducks, from pumping up the Ducks Power Players to making sure fans are getting up and staying active even when far from the gym.

For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit 24hourfitness.com . To learn more about the Learn Her Way program, visit AnaheimDucks.com/LearnHerWay .

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com .

About Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

SOURCE 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC