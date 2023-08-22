24 Seven Acquires IT Staffing Firm The Cydio Group

News provided by

24 Seven LLC

22 Aug, 2023, 13:29 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held, digital marketing and creative recruiting firms, is excited to announce the acquisition of IT staffing firm The Cydio Group. Founded by two software engineers in 2006, The Cydio Group has provided premier IT talent for some of the world's most iconic companies. Named an INC 5000 Fastest Growing US Company for five consecutive years, The Cydio Group's industry insight and strategic recruiting have led to the successful placement of countless IT professionals for permanent placement, contract and contract-to-hire roles. 

Continue Reading
24 Seven Acquires IT Staffing Firm The Cydio Group
24 Seven Acquires IT Staffing Firm The Cydio Group

"The interconnectedness of the IT, digital marketing and creative industries today demands a holistic approach to talent solutions," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Welcoming The Cydio Group into our family of brands enables us to deliver seamless end-to-end services to clients seeking comprehensive solutions for all their digital needs."

This marks 24 Seven's second acquisition of 2023. The integration of an IT staffing organization into 24 Seven's robust suite of existing specialized services comes at a time when AI advancements are transforming businesses and driving innovation across all sectors.

"As companies increasingly embrace technology-driven solutions, the demand for skilled IT professionals will only continue to rise, and we will be fully equipped to provide the top-tier talent necessary to meet this growing need," Donnarumma added. "The Cydio Group has consistently demonstrated an impressive track record of identifying and securing the absolute best IT talent for clients."

"We're thrilled to join 24 Seven, as this acquisition signifies an extraordinary new chapter in our journey," said Curt Sterling, cofounder of The Cydio Group. "By combining our expertise in IT staffing with 24 Seven's extensive global reach in the digital marketing and creative industries, we can provide unparalleled – and integrated – talent solutions to any business navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get digital marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation.

In addition to The Cydio Group, the 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

  • The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.
  • SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.
  • Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.
  • Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Executive Vice President Marketing
Phone: 510-599-8438
[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC

Also from this source

24 Seven Named One of The Best Places To Work in Southern California

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Names 24 Seven One of the Three Largest Marketing Creative Staffing Firms in the US

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.