Under Donnarumma's Leadership, 24 Seven Has Become the Nation's Second-Largest Marketing and Creative Talent Solutions Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, announced today that CEO Anthony Donnarumma has been named for a third time to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 North America list. The prestigious annual list celebrates innovative leaders who are reshaping the future of talent acquisition.

24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma Named to Elite SIA Staffing 100 North America List for Third Time Post this 24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma Named to Elite SIA Staffing 100 List for Third Time

Donnarumma joined 24 Seven in 2008 as Vice President of Operations, was quickly promoted to Chief Operations Officer, and rose to CEO in 2021. Under his leadership, 24 Seven has enjoyed unprecedented growth, transforming from a traditional specialized staffing agency into a global talent solutions powerhouse.

Through strategic expansion and a range of successful acquisitions in recent years, the company has significantly broadened its capabilities to become an invaluable end-to-end partner for organizations navigating an increasingly complex business environment. Building on its traditional staffing services of over 25 years, the firm's robust offerings also now include embedded teams, consulting services, a creative agency, and a top community for marketing executives. 24 Seven's significant growth was recognized last summer when SIA ranked the company as the #2 Largest Marketing and Creative Staffing Firm in the U.S.

"I view this latest award as a total team win, and I'm deeply honored that SIA has again acknowledged our efforts," Donnarumma said. "As 24 Seven continues to expand and evolve, our commitment to our core mission remains the same — delivering exceptional service to clients and candidates by connecting them with the right solutions and the right opportunities."

"The staffing industry faced one of its most challenging years in 2024, and it's in times like these that great leadership stands out," SIA President Ursula Williams said. "The executives recognized in this year's Staffing 100 North America and Staffing 25 Latin America lists have demonstrated extraordinary vision, resilience and adaptability. Their leadership has not only guided their organizations through uncertainty, but also helped shape our industry's future. We're proud to celebrate our 2025 honorees for their achievements, contributions and perseverance."

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications, and project management.

The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.

Marketers That Matter ® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. McKinley Marketing Partners is an award-winning, female-founded staffing firm that delivers top-tier marketing, marketing technology (MarTech), and creative talent. With a market-savvy approach and fine-tuned expertise, they cultivate personalized connections that fuel ongoing growth and success across your entire organization.

Filter provides clients with future-forward managed solutions inclusive of embedded teams, consulting, and a creative agency to support ongoing creative needs.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC