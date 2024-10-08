NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, today announced a significant expansion of its service offerings, positioning the company as an end-to-end talent solutions provider. This move highlights 24 Seven's broadened capabilities beyond specialized staffing to include a range of managed service offerings and greater international reach.

24 Seven Expands to Offer Full Suite of Talent Solutions, Launches New Website

Founded in 2000 with a single office in New York City, 24 Seven now has locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In the last five years, 24 Seven has made eight highly strategic acquisitions in order to provide a more holistic suite of talent solutions offerings to support new and existing clients. Through this phase of growth and acquisition, 24 Seven has received an array of awards and honors, including being recognized consecutively by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States (and one of top two Largest Marketing and Creative Staffing Firms).

"Our tremendous growth and evolution reflects our strength and success as well as our ongoing commitment to meeting the changing needs of an extremely dynamic business landscape," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "By offering a comprehensive suite of customizable talent solutions, we're fully equipped to help clients access all the specialized skills and services they need to drive business and navigate highly complex workforce challenges."

In addition to 24 Seven's core staffing solutions for freelance, contract-to-hire, and full-time roles, the organization offers executive search expertise and payrolling services. Additional capabilities now include:

Managed services, including consulting, embedded teams, and creative agency services

Expanded international reach, including nearshore and offshore talent solutions in 25+ countries around the world

Insights and events tailored to senior-level audiences through our industry-renowned Marketers That Matter® community

Reflecting the evolution to a full-spectrum talent solutions provider, 24 Seven has launched a new website that showcases its robust range of offerings. The site features detailed information about all services, client testimonials, areas of specialization, and industry reports and insights. Visitors can learn how the company can quickly address their specific talent and managed services needs at www.24seventalent.com.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications, and project management.

The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.

Marketers That Matter ® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. McKinley Marketing Partners is an award-winning, female-founded staffing firm that delivers top-tier marketing, marketing technology (MarTech), and creative talent. With a market-savvy approach and fine-tuned expertise, they cultivate personalized connections that fuel ongoing growth and success across your entire organization.

Filter provides clients with future-forward managed solutions inclusive of embedded teams, consulting, and a creative agency to support ongoing creative needs.

