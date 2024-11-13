24 Seven Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas Named to SIA's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List

This Marks the Third Consecutive Year Gudas has Received the Prestigious Industry Honor

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, announced today that Founder and Chairwoman Celeste Gudas has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list for the third consecutive year. This esteemed recognition spotlights female leaders who are advancing the industry and shaping the future of work through innovation, leadership, and commitment to excellence.

"This well-deserved honor reflects Celeste's unwavering dedication and pioneering spirit in our industry," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "She's elevated standards for the entire staffing and recruiting sector, and we are immensely proud of her and the inspiration she brings to our team and beyond."

Gudas founded 24 Seven in 2000 with a single office in New York City. The company has since grown into a leading global brand, establishing locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. 24 Seven has made eight acquisitions in just the past five years, expanding its offerings to provide a more holistic suite of talent solutions.

"I'm so grateful to be included among such impactful staffing leaders for the third consecutive year," Gudas said. "This recognition reflects and reinforces what I've always believed about our industry – that success is built on vision, adaptability, and most importantly, dedicated people. This truly is an award for the entire 24 Seven team. Together, we strive to make a positive difference in the lives of our candidates and clients every day."

In addition to this award, 24 Seven has received many other honors this year:

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications, and project management.

The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.

Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

McKinley Marketing Partners is an award-winning, female-founded staffing firm that delivers top-tier marketing, marketing technology (MarTech), and creative talent. With a market-savvy approach and fine-tuned expertise, they cultivate personalized connections that fuel ongoing growth and success across your entire organization.

Filter provides clients with future-forward managed solutions inclusive of embedded teams, consulting, and a creative agency to support ongoing creative needs.

