24 Seven, LLC Announces Anthony Donnarumma is Elevated to Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, LLC announced that Anthony Donnarumma, the current Chief Operating Officer, has been named Chief Executive Officer and will lead the company in its next phase of growth and development. Celeste Gudas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, has transitioned to the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors as of January 1, 2021. Since founding 24 Seven in 2000, Gudas has grown the company from a single office in New York to 13 offices worldwide – growing the business to become the leading privately-held digital, creative, marketing, and technology freelance talent provider. Following Gudas' transition, Anthony Donnarumma, formerly the company's Chief Operating Officer, will transition to the Chief Executive Officer role.

"24 Seven has experienced tremendous growth over the past 20 years and now is the right time to pass the baton to a new leader," Gudas said, "One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for 24 Seven. I strongly believe that there isn't anyone with more experience or better prepared than Anthony to take 24 Seven to the next level of achievement. It has been an honor to lead the dedicated, talented professionals at 24 Seven, and I look forward to partnering closely with Anthony in the months ahead while supporting the company's mission in my new role". Gudas will predominately focus on leading 24 Seven's strategic direction while also championing the Company's diversity and inclusion efforts over the coming years.

Donnarumma joined 24 Seven in 2008 as Vice President of Operations, and in 2009, assumed the Chief Operating Officer role. Prior to joining 24 Seven, Donnarumma was COO at the Gromwell Group and Controller at Starpoint Solutions.

"I am exceptionally proud to have been a part of the 24 Seven journey over the past 13 years and it is a great honor to be named the next CEO of 24 Seven. Celeste has led the business with great vision and built a company with a culture of excellence. I look forward to working with Celeste, the Board, and the entire 24 Seven team as we take on the next phase of growth. I would like to thank the 24 Seven employees who work to achieve client satisfaction while ensuring freelance talent has access to leading opportunities in the market."

About 24 Seven

24 Seven is one of North America's preeminent human capital management firms specializing in the placement of freelance and full-time creative, digital marketing, and technology talent through a network of eleven U.S. offices and two international offices. Clients include a combination of corporations and marketing/advertising agencies. 24 Seven attracts and places high-quality talent through a consultative, relationship-driven approach and has demonstrated consistently strong growth and increasing profitability.

