24 Seven Makes Eighth Acquisition with Purchase of Filter from dentsu.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and tech talent solutions firms, announced today it has acquired Seattle-based Filter , a dentsu company. Filter was founded in 1991 as a creative staffing agency and has since evolved into a forward-thinking and trusted talent, in-house, and managed service partner. This transaction is 24 Seven's eighth acquisition as the company continues to expand its reach and capabilities.

"We look forward to welcoming Filter into the 24 Seven family of brands," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Together, we can expand the innovative managed services we provide to clients, including embedded teams, on-site agencies, consulting, and fully outsourced solutions. Filter has more than three decades of experience providing specialized, highly skilled talent, and best-in-class services to the world's leading brands. By combining our resources and shared vision, 24 Seven will continue to deliver top-notch marketing, creative and technology teams to our clients, while enhancing our scale and capabilities."

"Filter has always enabled better outcomes by embedding world-class digital expertise where it can serve clients best: right within their own organization," said Andy Keck, Managing Director of Filter. "We've never stopped challenging ourselves to evolve, iterate, and lead the way toward more effective collaboration for the success of our clients. We're excited to join the 24 Seven team to continue that evolution, expand the managed service offering, and match clients with the talent and solutions needed in today's ever-changing market."

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

