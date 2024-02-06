24 SEVEN WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2024 BEST OF STAFFING TALENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven , one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative and digital recruiting firms, announced today that they, along with their subsidiary brands, The Sage Group and Simplicity Consulting , have won the Best of Staffing Talent Award for providing superior service to candidates. The Sage Group was also recognized with a Best of Staffing Client Award for providing outstanding service to clients. This is the third consecutive year that 24 Seven and its brands have achieved this honor.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates and clients, leveraging Net Promoter® Scores. On average, job seekers who work with winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. 24 Seven received satisfaction scores of either 9 or 10 out of 10 from 65.2% of their placed job candidates; and Simplicity Consulting received a Net Promoter Score® of 76.5% of their placed job candidates, both of which are significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%. The Sage Group received a Net Promoter® Score of 79.6% from their clients, far exceeding the industry's average of 36% in 2023.

"Our entire organization works incredibly hard to make service excellence our top priority, and we are proud and honored that ClearlyRated once again recognized our collective efforts," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "We are thrilled to see that our approach is appreciated by our candidates and our clients – as well as highly respected organizations such as ClearlyRated."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get digital marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.

provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries. SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place. Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.

helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management. The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.

is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations. Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights. McKinley Marketing Partners is an award-winning, female-founded staffing firm that delivers top-tier marketing, marketing technology (MarTech), and creative talent. With a market-savvy approach and fine-tuned expertise, they cultivate personalized connections that fuel ongoing growth and success across your entire organization.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.





Contact

Kristin Valentine, Executive Vice President

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

