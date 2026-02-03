24 Seven Named 2026 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Award Winner

24 Seven earns spot on ClearlyRated's prestigious list for fifth consecutive year

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, announced today that it has been recognized by ClearlyRated with the 2026 Best of Staffing® Talent Award as well as the Best of Staffing® Client Award. This marks the fifth consecutive year 24 Seven has earned Best of Staffing Talent honors, qualifying the firm for 5-Year Gold Award status. It is the second year in a row the firm has received the Best of Staffing Client Award.

The Sage Group, a 24 Seven subsidiary, was also recognized with both the 2026 Best of Staffing® Talent Award and the Best of Staffing® Client Award, earning 5-Year Gold Award status in both categories.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Awards recognize top-performing staffing firms that demonstrate outstanding service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by candidates and clients through Net Promoter® Scores (NPS). On average, job seekers who partner with award-winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services they receive compared to those placed by non-winning firms.

"Our teams remain deeply committed to delivering exceptional experiences for both our clients and our talent," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Being recognized once again by ClearlyRated is a meaningful validation of the trust our candidates and clients place in us. We're proud to see The Sage Group alongside 24 Seven, reinforcing the impact of our people-first approach and the difference it makes for clients and talent."

"This recognition is a credit to our teams and how they show up every day," said Bryan Harter, Sr. EVP of The Sage Group. "We're grateful to be part of an organization that puts people and partnerships first."

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping clients navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, CORE Resources, MTP, Futureman, and Markacy, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

