24 Seven Named One of America's Best Staffing Firms by Forbes

This prestigious honor marks the seventh time 24 Seven has been distinguished by Forbes, solidifying its position as a top industry leader.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a leading staffing agency specializing in creative and marketing, has been recognized as one of America's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms of 2023 by Forbes. This prestigious honor marks the seventh time 24 Seven has been distinguished by Forbes, solidifying its position as a top industry leader.

The award, presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, is based on an independent survey of peers and clients. This year's survey invited more than 36,400 external recruiters and 9,200 HR managers/hiring managers and candidates to participate, making this recognition a true testament to 24 Seven's excellence in the industry.

Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "What an honor to once again see our name on Forbes' list of the best staffing and recruiting firms in the country. Our 24 Seven team is dedicated to providing outstanding service to our clients and candidates, and this latest honor is a testament to that commitment."

Additionally, 24 Seven was the recipient of ClearlyRated's 2023 Best of Staffing Talent Award earlier this year, further solidifying their commitment to providing superior service to candidates.

About 24 Seven
24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors. 24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative, and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing project & program management and strategic communications consultants.

Contact
Kristin Valentine, Executive Vice President
Phone: 510-599-8438
[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC

