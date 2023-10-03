24 Seven Named One of Crain's 100 Best Places To Work In New York City for Second Year in a Row

Marketing, Creative and Digital Staffing Company Ranks Top 100 Companies to work for in New York City.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative and digital recruiting firms, today announced it has been recognized as one of 2023's Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business. In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work.

24 Seven named to Crain's 2023 Best Places to Work in NYC
"24 Seven's mission is to partner with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "But that work doesn't get done without our incredibly dedicated and talented team. New York is home to our very first 24 Seven office and continues to be a huge market for us. We're extremely proud to be named one of the city's best places to work for the second year in a row."

24 Seven's ranking on Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City tops off a year of incredible recognition for the company, including:

About 24 Seven
24 Seven partners with companies to get digital marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

  • The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.
  • SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.
  • Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.
  • The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.
  • Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.

