24 Seven Named One of The Best Places To Work in Southern California

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a renowned leader in the marketing, creative, and digital staffing space, today announced it has been named to Best Companies Group's prestigious Best Place to Work SoCal 2023 list.

The honorees span a diverse range of industries and have set benchmarks in fostering exceptional work environments. The selection process for winners was comprehensive, relying heavily on detailed employee surveys. Factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction played a crucial role in determining the top workplaces in Southern California.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, commended the high caliber of the selected companies, saying, "Each winner on this list has created an extraordinary work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The quality of the companies in the 2023 Best Places to Work SoCal list is truly commendable, as they have shown a clear commitment to their employees' satisfaction and development."

"The Best Companies group recognizes companies dedicated to creating an excellent workplace that inspires, engages, and supports their teams," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "Southern California is a large and strategic market for us, and we're honored that our incredibly dedicated and talented team in the region is being rewarded for both the culture that they've built and the work they do for clients and candidates."

The recognition in Southern California adds to a list of growing accolades for 24 Seven including:

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing the best places to work all over the world.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our robust suite of service offerings enables us to identify customized talent solutions for any situation.

The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

  • The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.
  • Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.
  • Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications and project management.
  • SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.

Contact
Kristin Valentine, Executive Vice President
Phone: 510-599-8438
Kvalentine@24seveninc.com

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC

