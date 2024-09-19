24 Seven Named to Crain's 100 Best Places to Work In New York City for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has been recognized as one of 2024's Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business.

In collaboration with Best Companies Group, Crain's conducted a comprehensive survey of nearly 20,000 employees across New York's five boroughs, gathering insights on key factors that contribute to an exceptional workplace. The survey explored areas such as work environment, leadership approach, opportunities for professional growth, traditional benefits, and distinctive work perks.

"Earning a coveted spot on Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City list for the third consecutive year is more than an accolade – it's a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication and the strong organizational culture we've built together," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "New York is a cornerstone market for 24 Seven, and I'm immensely proud that our collective efforts continue to garner recognition from noted organizations such as Crain's."

In addition to this award, 24 Seven has earned many other honors this year:

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Alongside traditional staffing solutions for contract and direct hire positions, 24 Seven offers a robust suite of expanded global services, including consulting, embedded teams, a creative agency for outsourced projects, executive recruitment, a community for top marketing leaders, and retail and experiential activation support. Through this tailored approach, 24 Seven delivers high-quality, efficient, and customized talent solutions for your ongoing business needs.

