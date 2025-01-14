Research Finds Growing Demand for More Full-Service Talent Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, today released a new report, "Beyond Traditional Staffing: The New Era of Talent Solutions," highlighting a fundamental transformation in how organizations approach workforce solutions. The study, based on responses from more than 950 management-level professionals, points to significant shifts in talent acquisition and management strategies.

24 Seven Report Reveals Dramatic Shift in Staffing Landscape Post this Beyond Traditional Staffing: The New Era of Talent Solutions

The research reveals that 88% of organizations are experiencing significant difficulties filling open positions, while 76% now use freelancers, contractors, or consultants either frequently or occasionally. Notably, 40% of companies are using staffing and talent solutions firms as their primary method of recruiting and sourcing new talent.

"What we're witnessing is a dramatic evolution in how organizations think about getting work done," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "The traditional model is giving way to a more flexible, comprehensive approach to talent solutions. This research confirms what we're seeing in the market — companies are seeking partners who can provide not just talent, but more robust offerings such as managed services."

The survey spans multiple sectors, including marketing, creative, technology, beauty, fashion, and retail, with respondents ranging from C-suite executives to manager-level professionals. Additional key findings include:

59% of organizations rely on a mixed talent model of in-house teams and outside resources.

Analytics, design, and AI/machine learning have emerged as the most in-demand functional areas.

It now takes a month or more for 39% of companies to hire for an open role.

The complete report includes a detailed analysis of current hiring market trends, the move toward comprehensive talent solutions, the evolution of skill requirements, and strategic recommendations for effective workforce planning. The report is available for download at www.24seventalent.com.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. The company drives meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Through its family of brands, including The Sage Group, SketchDeck, Simplicity Consulting, The Cydio Group, Marketers That Matter®, McKinley Marketing Partners, and Filter Digital, 24 Seven provides comprehensive talent solutions that enable organizations to achieve their business objectives.

Contact: Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 510-599-8438

[email protected]

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC