24 Seven's 2024 Salary Guide Reveals Key Compensation and Workforce Trends

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, has released its 2024 Salary Guide: Compensation and Benefits. The annual report provides invaluable insights into current hiring and workforce trends, and salary ranges for more than 170 positions in the Marketing, Creative, Technology, Beauty, Fashion, and Retail industries.

Financial compensation was cited as the top priority for job seekers, taking priority over remote work options, health benefits, work-life balance, and the employer's reputation, according to the survey of more than 2,500 professionals in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. In fact, 31% of respondents reported being dissatisfied with their current compensation, and of those, a majority (52%) report they are likely to leave as a result.

Some additional key findings from 24 Seven's 2024 Salary Guide include:

86% of employees expect a raise in 2024, yet only 33% received a compensation increase in 2023 – a sharp decline from the previous year





Employee sentiment has notably dipped, with only 48% reporting they are happy in their job compared to 70% in 2023





44% of workers say they are staying with their current employer solely due to economic uncertainty, signaling retention risks on the horizon





While 60% of employees say they are loyal to their companies; only 44% believe that their employer is loyal to them in return





66% of full-time employees now take on freelance projects, more than double the 32% from just two years ago

"Our 2024 Salary Guide serves as an essential resource for employers looking to stay competitive in today's complex job market," said Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "This report provides employers with the data-driven insights necessary to make smart talent decisions and ultimately compete for sought-after skills, particularly in the creative, marketing and IT space."

A full copy of the report and additional findings are available for download here.

