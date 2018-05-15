[24]7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

According to a recent study by Ovum, more than 7.5 billion virtual personal assistants will be in use by 2021. As these types of machine-assisted voice interactions increase globally, the new voice enabled capability within [24]7 AIVA enables companies to have conversational and transactional interactions with customers through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant worldwide. Common interaction models and enterprise integration will allow enterprises to extend an ongoing conversation through a single thread that crosses all voice and digital channels. These channels could include a web browser, smart phone or virtual personal assistant.

With clients that include the world's top financial services, insurance, hospitality, retail and telecom companies, [24]7 AIVA now handles more than one million sessions per month. While customer interactions become increasingly automated, [24]7.ai ensures that a human agent can transition smoothly into the conversation as needed.

"We are continuously looking for ways to empower companies to improve their customers' experience," said Scott Horn, chief marketing officer for [24]7.ai. "Our vision includes enabling consumers to interact with bots in the channel of their choice, including Alexa and Google Assistant, and enabling agents to do that easily as well. With this release, we are making it easier for brands and consumers to have one continuous conversation, across time, across channels and devices."

In addition to support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Spring 2018 Release includes the following enhancements:

Next Generation of [24]7 Chat – The Spring 2018 Release introduces an intuitive agent console in [24]7 Chat that improves workflow automation, and powers continuous machine learning through collaborative tagging. Designed by agents for agents, the console offers enterprise CRM integration and in-time context, meaning that the appropriate customer context is presented to the agent at the right stage of the interaction. As a result, total customer interaction time is decreased, including average handle time as well as average wrap time.

– The Spring 2018 Release introduces an intuitive agent console in [24]7 Chat that improves workflow automation, and powers continuous machine learning through collaborative tagging. Designed by agents for agents, the console offers enterprise CRM integration and in-time context, meaning that the appropriate customer context is presented to the agent at the right stage of the interaction. As a result, total customer interaction time is decreased, including average handle time as well as average wrap time. Enhanced Content Manager – The Content Manager for [24]7 AIVA is a self-service publishing tool that allows easy creation, organizing and publishing of AIVA content and conversational dialogues for both digital and voice interactions. Because this can all be done within one easy-to-use interface, it reduces the effort needed to manage visual and voice content and delivers consistent experiences across channels.

– The Content Manager for [24]7 AIVA is a self-service publishing tool that allows easy creation, organizing and publishing of AIVA content and conversational dialogues for both digital and voice interactions. Because this can all be done within one easy-to-use interface, it reduces the effort needed to manage visual and voice content and delivers consistent experiences across channels. [24]7 Personalization – A new feature of [24]7 Personalization enables use of a common data source for cross-channel creative updates. This optimizes creative updates across paid media channels including social, web and display and ensures that the same changes are made rapidly across multiple channels.

For more information about the Spring 2018 Release, please visit https://www.247.ai/spring-release-2018

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Oindrila Hazra

Manager, PR and Analyst Relations

oindrila.hazra@247.ai

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/247ai-brings-conversational-chatbots-to-amazon-alexa-and-google-assistant-300648280.html

SOURCE [24]7.ai