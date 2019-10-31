[24]7.ai Extends Messaging Leadership with Industry Leading Conversational AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- [24]7.ai, Inc., a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has expanded its messaging capabilities with advanced conversational AI capabilities. With this release, companies can now enrich messaging channels such as Apple Business Chat, Google RCS and Facebook Messenger with industry-leading conversational AI, sophisticated routing capabilities, and disambiguation of complex intents from [24]7.ai. Enterprises can integrate [24]7.ai conversational AI and NLU technologies with models from IBM Watson, Google Dialogflow and Google TensorFlow through open API, combining existing model structures to provide more options to meet consumer demands.

Consumer expectations have changed, and this shift is prompting enterprises to re-think their engagement strategies, and how they measure the costs of servicing consumers. According to a recent study by Statista, the top three messaging apps have a combined 4 billion active monthly users. With the rise of messaging, consumers expect experiences that are mobile-first, personalized, understand their intent and seamlessly integrate technology and human insights to resolve issues. Companies across multiple industries use the [24]7 Customer Engagement Platform to deliver this effortless customer experience, backed by the most advanced artificial intelligence in the industry.

"Consumers expect businesses to meet them where they are, and they want to be served in their own time, which is why we've built these capabilities into our platform," said Rohan Ganeson, chief operating officer for [24]7.ai. "The shift to messaging provides benefits for both consumers and businesses. Not only does messaging provide greater convenience to customers who can interact with a company at their convenience, but enterprises can serve the consumer at different service levels than they're used to providing. Businesses can deploy their agents differently, managing peak loads more easily and reducing the total costs per resolved contact."

Increase CSAT and Lower Costs by Reaching Consumers Where They Are

An analysis of [24]7.ai consumer interaction data showed that 63 percent of consumers return within five minutes if their inquiry is not resolved. To ensure that consumers get the best experience across interactions and channels, the [24]7 Customer Engagement Platform supports continuous journeys across messaging channels. Consumers can return to the conversation at any given time, and the platform intelligently routes them to the best agent so they don't have to start their journey all over.

The Fall 2019 Release also includes the following enhancements:

Continuous Journeys Across Messaging Channels – The [24]7 Platform features intelligent routing for asynchronous environments, sharing conversation context with agents. The agent console now includes a messaging in-tray, intent tagging, and customer verification that improve agent productivity.





– The [24]7 Platform features intelligent routing for asynchronous environments, sharing conversation context with agents. The agent console now includes a messaging in-tray, intent tagging, and customer verification that improve agent productivity. Enterprise Self-Serve Tools – The [24]7 Platform now supports the ability for both developers and non-technical teams to create, view, and modify intent models in a single UI to deploy across all messaging channels without rebuilding the models for each channel. Developers can now easily add the same models to Speech or IVR channels with one click, driving AI and workflow efficiencies to quickly implement better customer experiences.





– The [24]7 Platform now supports the ability for both developers and non-technical teams to create, view, and modify intent models in a single UI to deploy across all messaging channels without rebuilding the models for each channel. Developers can now easily add the same models to Speech or IVR channels with one click, driving AI and workflow efficiencies to quickly implement better customer experiences. Support Any Channel Today and Tomorrow - Through open channel RESTful API technology, enterprises can integrate any new or upcoming channels in the future and connect seamlessly with existing chatbot or live agent deployments. The Fall Release also features APIs for open integration, including major CRM systems.





- Through open channel RESTful API technology, enterprises can integrate any new or upcoming channels in the future and connect seamlessly with existing chatbot or live agent deployments. The Fall Release also features APIs for open integration, including major CRM systems. Advanced Natural Language Processing - [24]7.ai technology interprets complex layers of human speech and distills this into actionable intent. As part of the Fall 2019 Release, advanced AIVA natural language processing intelligently abstracts pre-built sentiment and social models to prioritize and seamlessly escalate to an agent when it predicts that a consumer needs to speak with an expert.





- [24]7.ai technology interprets complex layers of human speech and distills this into actionable intent. As part of the Fall 2019 Release, advanced AIVA natural language processing intelligently abstracts pre-built sentiment and social models to prioritize and seamlessly escalate to an agent when it predicts that a consumer needs to speak with an expert. Seamless "Search-to-Conversational" Experience. Now with Google RCS and Apple Business Chat Suggest, enterprises can proactively suggest messaging instead of calling as a first point of contact. Enterprises can provide easy "click-to-message" functionality on Google search to deflect calls and let customers engage in their most preferred communication channel. With Business Chat Suggest, enterprises can prompt consumers the option to iMessage when they tap the call button.

Earlier this year, [24]7.ai was recognized as a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019. [24]7.ai received a differentiated rating in six out of ten criteria, including vision, human and AI blending, and vertical specialization.

For more information about the Fall 2019 Release, please visit https://www.247.ai/product-releases/fall-release-2019.

About [24]7.ai

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

[24]7 and [24]7.ai are trademarks of [24]7.ai, Inc. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Contact

Ian Bain

VP Communications

Ian.bain@247.ai

SOURCE [24]7.ai

Related Links

http://www.247.ai

