[24]7.ai Partners with Blue Prism to Deliver New AI-Enabled Automation Capabilities For Virtual Agents

"For enterprise-class chatbots and virtual agents to provide interactions that are truly meaningful, they need access to enterprise IT systems, including CRM data," said Scott Horn, Chief Marketing Officer of [24]7.ai. "With this partnership, we're dramatically reducing the time and cost to deploy the worlds most widely deployed conversational chatbot technology with the market leader in robotic process automation (RPA) software."

Large enterprises possess a wealth of data on their clients, which holds enormous potential to be used to provide consumers with a better customer experience, however, that data is often difficult to access because it often resides in disparate, legacy systems. Through this partnership, it is now possible for enterprises to access this data and analyze it using artificial intelligence, making it now possible to anticipate consumers' wants and needs.

The new joint offering enables [24]7 AIVA users to process a greater range of transactional capabilities, which results in faster resolution of complaints and inquiries, quick escalation to live agents when needed, better customer engagements and a boost to agent productivity.

"Conversational Natural Language engagement is driving customer experiences towards high efficiency and improved transactions. Combining this with our Digital Workforce Platform gives us the opportunity to serve and empower our users, with improved customer experiences by helping them resolve their customer issues faster and with higher degree of accuracy," said Shail Khiyara, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Blue Prism. "As a leader in this space, Blue Prism has created a powerful, best of breed, and the industry's most sought-after partner ecosystem and we are delighted to be partnering with [24]7.ai. They share and support our AI vision of giving customers a choice."

With more than 150 patents and patent applications, [24]7.ai provides companies with the unparalleled ability to know and act on consumer intent in milliseconds. By applying the power of big data and machine learning, the company has developed predictive models that have been tuned by more than one billion annual interactions. [24]7.ai now serves more than 250 customers across multiple industries including banking, education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, retail, services, technology, telecommunications and cable, travel and hospitality, and utilities.

"Advances in AI and its applications in chat and conversational interfaces are making it possible for enterprises to greatly increase digital straight through processing. These are highly complementary technologies to RPA and when combined, the levels of automation can be boosted significantly," said Sarah Burnett, Research Vice President at Everest Group. "This partnership shows the actual convergence of RPA capabilities with new emerging AI and cognitive services that is taking place now. The use cases and market opportunities are enormous, and every customer service interaction has the potential of being touched. This is the next step in the ongoing automation revolution."

Blue Prism complements the workplace with an elastic, multi-faceted and multi-talented digital workforce, helping organizations automate and scale business processes via AI, machine learning, intelligent automation and sentiment analysis. This digital workforce eliminates vendor lock-in by providing access to the best of breed AI technologies and Intelligent Automation skills through the Blue Prism Technology Alliance Program (TAP) that transform how organizations can leverage technology to deliver true operational agility.

[24]7.ai is redefining the way companies interact with consumers. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand consumer intent, the company's technology helps companies create a personalized, predictive and effortless customer experience across all channels. The world's largest and most recognizable brands are using intent-driven engagement from [24]7.ai to assist several hundred million visitors annually, through more than 1.5 billion conversations, most of which are automated. The result is an order of magnitude improvement in digital adoption, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. For more information, visit: http://www.247.ai.

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's intelligent digital workers provide business leaders with new operational capacity and intelligent skills to automate mission critical business processes, while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Coca-Cola, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich. For more information about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), visit www.blueprism.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

