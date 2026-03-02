24HR Launches AI Concierge Agent to Help Carriers Reduce Claims Cost Leakage and Modernize Service Coordination

New coordination and intelligence layer helps insurers cut storage fees, prevent duplicate tows, and reduce rental overexposure; pilot applications now available

WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24HR Truck Services, Inc., a Delaware-based service coordination and automation company, today announced the launch of AI Concierge for Insurance, a specialized division designed to help property & casualty carriers reduce claims cost leakage and improve operational coordination across the auto and commercial vehicle lifecycle.

Conservative estimated annual claims cost leakage across the U.S. light duty auto insurance market totals approximately $716 million. AI Concierge for Insurance addresses each leakage category through structured coordination - from storage and rental exposure monitoring to FNOL intake and tow duplication prevention. Estimated ~$183M in annual claims cost leakage in the commercial vehicle segment - mapped to AI Concierge coordination solutions.

Carriers face increasing pressure to manage loss ratios while maintaining service standards. Yet many cost drivers are not catastrophic losses — they stem from operational friction between vendors, stakeholders, and systems. These include excess storage fees, duplicate or misrouted tows, idle vehicles awaiting visibility, extended rental durations, and rework caused by incomplete or inconsistent information during claim handoffs.

Individually, such issues may appear manageable. Collectively, they can represent significant and often preventable claims expenses.

AI Concierge for Insurance introduces a coordination and intelligence layer that operates between First Notice of Loss (FNOL), tow providers, storage facilities, repair shops, and vehicle release workflows — without requiring carriers to replace core claims platforms.

"The most expensive claims losses are often operational," said Aaron Swan, Founder and CEO of 24HR Truck Services, Inc. "They occur in the handoffs — storage exposure, rental overruns, duplicate movements, and documentation breakdowns. AI Concierge for Insurance was built to close those gaps while preserving a carrier's existing systems."

The platform enhances structured communication and visibility across the claims lifecycle by supporting:

Structured FNOL intake to reduce missing information and downstream rework

Tow and roadside coordination monitoring to prevent duplication and delay

Chain-of-custody tracking from incident through release

Storage and rental exposure monitoring

Omnichannel communication (voice, text, web) with automated documentation

Escalation workflows to carrier teams when required

Unlike traditional call-center outsourcing or roadside network providers, AI Concierge for Insurance focuses specifically on coordination points where responsibility is shared — and where cost leakage most commonly occurs.

Limited Pilot Program for Carriers



24HR is offering a structured pilot program for auto and commercial carriers seeking measurable operational improvement.

The pilot framework includes:

Phase 1 — Baseline & Alignment (Weeks 1–2)

Assessment of workflow patterns, storage exposure trends, rental duration drivers, and vendor handoff processes.

Phase 2 — Operational Deployment (30–60 Days)

Implementation of structured intake and coordination workflows within a defined segment, such as a geography, claim type, or vendor channel.

Phase 3 — Measured Results & Executive Review

Delivery of a performance readout outlining storage reduction opportunities, rental duration impact, duplicate tow prevention, documentation improvements, and adjuster workload implications.

The pilot is designed to complement existing claims systems and vendor relationships, enabling carriers to evaluate operational impact without structural disruption.

Insurance carriers seeking detailed information about the AI Concierge platform can visit:

https://www.aiagentinsurance.com

Carriers interested in applying for a pilot program can submit inquiries at:

https://www.ai24helper.com

Built for Claims, Innovation, and Operational Leadership



AI Concierge for Insurance is designed to support claims operations executives, innovation and scouting teams, vendor management leaders, and performance-focused carrier organizations seeking measurable cost containment.

By concentrating on coordination and structured communication — rather than system replacement — 24HR provides carriers with a practical path to operational modernization and loss control.

About 24HR Truck Services, Inc.



24HR Truck Services, Inc. is a Wilmington, Delaware–based AI and automation company. Through its AI Concierge capabilities, 24HR helps organizations streamline customer communication, improve workflow visibility, and reduce operational friction across complex service environments.

AI Concierge for Insurance is the company's insurance-focused division, built to reduce claims cost leakage through improved coordination across the vehicle lifecycle.

For more information, visit aiagentinsurance.com.

For pilot program participation, visit ai24helper.com.

