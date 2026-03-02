24HR Launches AI Concierge Agent to Help Carriers Reduce Claims Cost Leakage and Modernize Service Coordination
News provided by24HR Truck Services
Mar 02, 2026, 08:34 ET
New coordination and intelligence layer helps insurers cut storage fees, prevent duplicate tows, and reduce rental overexposure; pilot applications now available
WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24HR Truck Services, Inc., a Delaware-based service coordination and automation company, today announced the launch of AI Concierge for Insurance, a specialized division designed to help property & casualty carriers reduce claims cost leakage and improve operational coordination across the auto and commercial vehicle lifecycle.
Carriers face increasing pressure to manage loss ratios while maintaining service standards. Yet many cost drivers are not catastrophic losses — they stem from operational friction between vendors, stakeholders, and systems. These include excess storage fees, duplicate or misrouted tows, idle vehicles awaiting visibility, extended rental durations, and rework caused by incomplete or inconsistent information during claim handoffs.
Individually, such issues may appear manageable. Collectively, they can represent significant and often preventable claims expenses.
AI Concierge for Insurance introduces a coordination and intelligence layer that operates between First Notice of Loss (FNOL), tow providers, storage facilities, repair shops, and vehicle release workflows — without requiring carriers to replace core claims platforms.
"The most expensive claims losses are often operational," said Aaron Swan, Founder and CEO of 24HR Truck Services, Inc. "They occur in the handoffs — storage exposure, rental overruns, duplicate movements, and documentation breakdowns. AI Concierge for Insurance was built to close those gaps while preserving a carrier's existing systems."
The platform enhances structured communication and visibility across the claims lifecycle by supporting:
- Structured FNOL intake to reduce missing information and downstream rework
- Tow and roadside coordination monitoring to prevent duplication and delay
- Chain-of-custody tracking from incident through release
- Storage and rental exposure monitoring
- Omnichannel communication (voice, text, web) with automated documentation
- Escalation workflows to carrier teams when required
Unlike traditional call-center outsourcing or roadside network providers, AI Concierge for Insurance focuses specifically on coordination points where responsibility is shared — and where cost leakage most commonly occurs.
Limited Pilot Program for Carriers
24HR is offering a structured pilot program for auto and commercial carriers seeking measurable operational improvement.
The pilot framework includes:
Phase 1 — Baseline & Alignment (Weeks 1–2)
Assessment of workflow patterns, storage exposure trends, rental duration drivers, and vendor handoff processes.
Phase 2 — Operational Deployment (30–60 Days)
Implementation of structured intake and coordination workflows within a defined segment, such as a geography, claim type, or vendor channel.
Phase 3 — Measured Results & Executive Review
Delivery of a performance readout outlining storage reduction opportunities, rental duration impact, duplicate tow prevention, documentation improvements, and adjuster workload implications.
The pilot is designed to complement existing claims systems and vendor relationships, enabling carriers to evaluate operational impact without structural disruption.
Insurance carriers seeking detailed information about the AI Concierge platform can visit:
https://www.aiagentinsurance.com
Carriers interested in applying for a pilot program can submit inquiries at:
Built for Claims, Innovation, and Operational Leadership
AI Concierge for Insurance is designed to support claims operations executives, innovation and scouting teams, vendor management leaders, and performance-focused carrier organizations seeking measurable cost containment.
By concentrating on coordination and structured communication — rather than system replacement — 24HR provides carriers with a practical path to operational modernization and loss control.
About 24HR Truck Services, Inc.
24HR Truck Services, Inc. is a Wilmington, Delaware–based AI and automation company. Through its AI Concierge capabilities, 24HR helps organizations streamline customer communication, improve workflow visibility, and reduce operational friction across complex service environments.
AI Concierge for Insurance is the company's insurance-focused division, built to reduce claims cost leakage through improved coordination across the vehicle lifecycle.
For more information, visit aiagentinsurance.com.
For pilot program participation, visit ai24helper.com.
Media Contact:
Public Relations
302-273-1234
[email protected]
SOURCE 24HR Truck Services
Share this article