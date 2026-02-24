24HR Truck Services Launches AI Concierge Platform for Dealerships, Enhancing 24/7 Customer Engagement and Revenue Protection

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24HR Truck Services, Inc. today announced the expansion of its AI Concierge platform into the automotive dealership market, introducing a 24/7 omnichannel engagement and service coordination solution designed to protect revenue, improve customer experience, and standardize operations across single and multi-rooftop dealer groups.

After-Hours Revenue Capture Post-Sale Experience Protection

Dealerships nationwide are facing growing pressure to meet modern customer expectations while operating with lean staffing models and increasing service complexity. Missed after-hours calls, fragmented roadside coordination, delayed service scheduling, and internal communication gaps often result in lost revenue, declining CSI scores, and avoidable inefficiencies.

The 24HR AI Concierge platform addresses these operational gaps without requiring dealerships to replace their existing CRM, DMS, or call center systems.

A Digital Extension of the Dealership

AI Concierge functions as a branded, always-on extension of dealership operations, operating across:

AI-powered voice intake with human escalation





SMS and web chat engagement





Service appointment scheduling





Pickup and delivery coordination





Roadside intake and dispatch





Automated service status updates

Rather than acting as a standalone chatbot, the platform mirrors dealership workflows—intelligently routing inquiries, capturing structured data, validating warranty information, and escalating complex requests to internal teams when necessary.

"Dealerships don't necessarily need more software — they need operational continuity," said Aaron Swan, CEO of 24HR Truck Services. "AI Concierge fills the coordination gaps that occur when responsibility shifts between departments or when the clock hits 5PM. It ensures no opportunity or customer request falls through the cracks."

Measurable Revenue Protection

The platform is designed to deliver impact in three core areas:

After-Hours Revenue Capture

Inbound calls and online inquiries that previously went unanswered are instantly handled, qualified, and scheduled — preventing missed sales and service opportunities.

Service Lane Optimization

AI-driven updates and confirmations reduce status-check call volume, allowing service advisors to focus on high-value, revenue-generating activities.

Post-Sale Experience Management

Structured roadside intake and dispatch coordination help route customers back into dealership service lanes rather than third-party shops, protecting long-term retention and parts revenue.

Standardization for Dealer Groups

For multi-rooftop organizations, AI Concierge provides centralized visibility and scalable consistency through:

Network-level reporting dashboards





SLA performance tracking





Uniform customer communication standards





Controlled deployment across locations

Leadership teams gain insight into operational bottlenecks and can replicate high-performing workflows across their network.

Introducing the Dealership DevLab

In conjunction with the platform launch, 24HR is introducing a private Dealership DevLab environment, allowing dealer groups to test AI-driven workflows without production commitment.

The DevLab enables dealerships to explore:

Website chatbots for service scheduling, body shop intake, and warranty validation





AI-powered voice handling for after-hours and overflow calls





Centralized vs. branch-level intake models





Mobile service orchestration with AI-assisted triage and routing





Warranty and asset data modeling using limited datasets





Unified communication across call, text, and web channels

The DevLab operates as a controlled sandbox where workflows are prototyped, measured, and refined before live deployment. Participation is limited, as engineering capacity is allocated in phases for early 2026 pilot programs.

Structured Pilot Programs

24HR is offering 90 day pilot programs designed to demonstrate measurable improvements in:

Call answer rates





Appointment conversion





After-hours engagement capture





Roadside coordination efficiency





Customer communication responsiveness

Dealer groups may begin with a single rooftop and expand network-wide following validated performance benchmarks.

About 24HR Truck Services, Inc.

24HR Truck Services, Inc. is a Delaware-based technology company providing AI-powered concierge, dispatch, and operational coordination platforms for fleets, service providers, insurers, and automotive partners nationwide. Its AI Concierge model delivers continuous, scalable customer engagement across voice, SMS, web, and dispatch systems.

