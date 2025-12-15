25% of consumers give up and leave websites when AI provides wrong answers; 53% move to a human support desk

Visualizes CX bottlenecks and differentiation factors based on survey data collected from 108 leading companies across 20 industries

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced the publication of its 10th anniversary report, Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey 2025-2026. The findings show that as smartphone adoption continues to rise, consumers increasingly prioritize self-service options for usability and time efficiency. However, consumers turn to human support when AI provides incorrect answers and fails to resolve problems and when they need empathy. This indicates that AI adoption is growing in a complementary way alongside human support. Based on data collected from 108 leading companies across 20 industries, the survey also visualizes customer experience (CX) bottlenecks and differentiation factors during pre- and post-purchase phases. Please download the details and commentary from transplus (no translation available).

Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey 2025-2026 pre-purchase process post-purchase process

Survey overview Designed by: transcosmos inc. Objective: Understand consume-to-business communication trends Period: July 31 to August 5, 2025 Method: Online survey Download here (no translation available): https://www.trans-plus.jp/data/2025cx



transcosmos's department that specializes in CX analytics began conducting its annual Consumer to Business Communications Trend Survey in 2016. The 2025-2026 edition reveals that customer touchpoints have multiplied due to accelerated digital transformation (DX) during the COVID-19 pandemic, advancements in generative AI, and widespread penetration of smartphones over the past decade. This has led to increased communication channels and a stronger demand for time-saving through AI-powered search and summarization features.

Consumers typically first attempt to resolve their problems independently. However, 25% give up and abandon the website when AI provides incorrect answers and fails to solve their problems, while 53% escalate to human support channels for resolution. This indicates that it is critical for businesses to swiftly navigate consumers to human support for final resolution when AI provides wrong answers. Consumer needs for human assistance also remain strong when empathy is required. Rather than replacing human services altogether, AI has evolved as a complementary tool over the past 10 years, and this trend is expected to continue.

The 2025-2026 survey also provides insights that usability and time efficiency in self-service options are critical for today's consumers. When facing serious issues, they seek someone who understands their feelings. Someone here indicates a team of AI and humans, and the AI-human collaboration holds the key for the next-generation CX.

■Bottlenecks and differentiation factors in CX in the pre- and post-purchase processes

Using the COMX model—a communication experience evaluation framework—the survey measured key CX indices and 47 items covering 108 leading companies across 20 industries. It visualized bottlenecks and factors for differentiation throughout the communication experience using the survey data. The survey also analyzed industry trends, and developed basic material for formulating CX strategies based on an industry-specific competitive environment.

transcosmos offers optional services, including company-specific diagnostic reports and DX strategy development based on collected data and survey insights.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.