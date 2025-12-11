transcosmos wins Data Integration Excellence Award in Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025

Recognized for optimizing ad operations and enhancing clients' business performance through integrated data

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that it has won the Data Integration Excellence Award at the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025. This award honors a partner company that delivers creative, scalable solutions using data and signals to achieve successful client outcomes.

Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025

■About the Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025

The Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards 2025 celebrated innovative initiatives that delivered exceptional impact and performance among Elite and Select Partners.

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Partner Awards and the first year for Japan. The milestone event highlights the achievements and incredible work of the Elite and Select tier partners across various categories in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions based on their contributions to clients' business results, innovative ad operations using data and AI, and operational excellence in collaboration with the Microsoft Advertising team.

transcosmos was the first in the industry to implement Microsoft Advertising, promoting data utilization to maximize Microsoft Advertising performance. In the dynamic advertising landscape, transcosmos introduced a new feed-based advertising method for e-commerce, applied in projects for the travel and staffing industries in collaboration with Microsoft Advertising team. This new approach is now being expanded as a unique solution across other projects. The company continues to help clients maximize their advertising performance by applying various Microsoft Advertising products—its most popular search ads, display ads, retargeting ads, shopping ads, and Performance Max (PMAX)—across channels.

Through holistic collaboration with Microsoft, transcosmos will continue to develop advanced case studies and fully support clients in achieving business growth by providing Microsoft Advertising and other leading Microsoft solutions.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

