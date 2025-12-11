transcosmos donates to Fukuoka International Marathon 2025 using the corporate version of furusato nozei

Supporting regional revitalization project led by Fukuoka Prefecture

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has donated to the Fukuoka International Marathon 2025 using the corporate version of furusato nozei, a Japanese hometown tax donation program, to demonstrate its support for the regional revitalization project led by Fukuoka Prefecture. The donation ceremony was held at the Fukuoka Prefectural Government Office on December 1, 2025.

transcosmos opened its Kyushu Branch Office in Fukuoka Prefecture in 1981. Today, the company provides CX services, such as contact centers and digital marketing services, and BPO services that support digital transformation (DX) in the construction industry with six locations and approximately 2,000 employees in the region. Through this donation using the corporate version of furusato nozei, transcosmos aims to express its gratitude to the local government that has supported the company over the years and to contribute to initiatives led by the prefecture where many of its employees live.

On December 1, transcosmos presented a certification of the donation to Seitaro Hattori, Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture.

Governor Hattori commented:

"Thank you for your donation to the Fukuoka International Marathon 2025 using the corporate version of furusato nozei. It is a great honor for Fukuoka Prefecture to continue the long-established Fukuoka International Marathon. We hope you will join us in supporting the race on December 7."

Combining people and technology, transcosmos will continue to provide services that support clients' business transformation while contributing to the revitalization and development of local communities.

About the Fukuoka International Marathon

Date: Sunday, December 7

Course: Fukuoka City loop course

Participants: Approximately 500

Organizers: Japan Association of Athletics Federations

Fukuoka International Marathon Organizing Committee (JAAF, Fukuoka Athletics Association, Fukuoka Prefecture)

