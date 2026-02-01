25 Years and Counting: Church of the Highlands Marks a Milestone of Impact and Looks Ahead to the Future

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-five years ago, Church of the Highlands launched its first service with a simple foundation: prayer, faith, and a calling to help people grow in their relationship with God. What began in a borrowed auditorium has since become a movement impacting communities across Alabama, Georgia, and beyond—yet church leaders say the heart of the mission has never changed.

Leading Today and Building for the Future

Long-time Church of the Highlands members reflect on the life-changing impact of welcoming God into their lives.

After years of intentional preparation and prayerful planning, Mark Pettus stepped into the role of Lead Pastor in February 2025. Chris Hodges continues to serve as Founding Pastor—providing spiritual leadership and counsel for the church's future.

The transition reflects Highlands' longstanding commitment to leadership development, clarity, and sustainability—ensuring the mission remains strong for generations to come.



This vision for the future is already taking shape. Today, Church of the Highlands launches its newest campus in Prattville, Alabama. Lead Pastor Mark Pettus also announced the church's next campus launch scheduled for this spring in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Alongside these milestones, the church continues to invest in long-term community impact, with construction underway for a permanent Dream Center location in Montgomery, Alabama, and a new permanent campus building under construction in Oxford, Alabama.



As the church reflects on its past, its leadership remains focused on the present and the future. Pettus emphasized that the 25-year milestone is not a conclusion, but a launching point.

"This anniversary is about celebrating the last 25 years of God's faithfulness, recognizing what He is doing right now, and responding with faith for what's ahead," he said. "We're committed to helping every person take their next step with God, raising up the next generation of leaders, and continuing to serve our communities with excellence and compassion."

A significant part of that future includes developing leaders and investing in the next generation. Through Highlands College , the church has trained nearly 1,400 students who now serve in ministry roles around the country and the world. The church also continues to support church-planting efforts and leadership development initiatives that extend its impact far beyond its own campuses.

From Humble Beginnings to Widespread Impact

From its first service in a high school auditorium to a multi-campus presence today, Church of the Highlands has grown while remaining focused on its mission to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. The church now serves 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia. Over the past 25 years, more than 390,000 individuals have made decisions to follow Jesus, thousands have found community through small groups, and over 21,800 volunteers, known as the Dream Team, are currently serving faithfully to create welcoming, life-giving environments.

"The best part of Highlands has always been the people," said Pettus. "Behind every number is a name, behind every name is a story, and behind every story is a life that matters deeply to God – and to us."

Impact Beyond the Church Walls

Beyond weekly services, Church of the Highlands has consistently prioritized serving communities in tangible ways. Through initiatives like its annual Serve Day, correctional ministry outreach, Dream Centers, and partnerships with local organizations, the church mobilizes thousands of volunteers each year to meet real needs. Highlands currently ministers weekly in 29 correctional facilities, offering hope and spiritual support, while Serve Day alone engages over 19,000 volunteers annually in projects that strengthen neighborhoods, schools, and families.

Founded on February 4, 2001, Church of the Highlands was established on a commitment to prayer—a commitment that remains central 25 years later. Before the church met for its first Sunday, the launch team prayed for 21 days to set the foundation. Each year, the church continues this legacy by beginning with 21 Days of Prayer, reaffirming its belief that spiritual growth, leadership, and community impact flow from seeking God first.

"When Church of the Highlands began, we had no way of knowing what it would become," said Chris Hodges, Founding Pastor of Church of the Highlands. "We simply trusted God, focused on serving people, and took one step at a time. Twenty-five years later, that same heart for God and our community continues to guide our church."

25 Years—and Counting

As Church of the Highlands marks 25 years of ministry, its leaders are clear that the story is still being written.

With a foundation built on prayer, a commitment to people, and a vision anchored in faith, Church of the Highlands moves forward confident that its greatest impact is still to come.



About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a life-giving local church with 26 campuses across Alabama and Georgia. With a mission to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference, Highlands exists to transform lives and communities through faith and service.

