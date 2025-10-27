250 Day Countdown Begins Until Queen Mary 2 Headlines America's 250th Anniversary Celebrations

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard's flagship Queen Mary 2 will take center stage in New York Harbor on July 4, 2026, as part of Sail4th 250, the official event marking 250 years since American Independence.

Guests sailing aboard Queen Mary 2 will enjoy a front row seat to the Sail4th 250 celebrations and fireworks display

With 250 days to go until this historic occasion, Queen Mary 2 will play a key role as host to NBC national TV coverage, with an exclusive front row seat for the International Parade of Sail – the largest maritime gathering in New York in decades. Guests on board will have a front row seat to the more than 100 vessels parading through the harbor, including over 50 Class A and Class B tall ships from 30 nations, alongside a fleet of allied and U.S. Navy ships. The route will see vessels sail from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty, and up the Hudson River in front of millions of spectators.

Specially Curated Onboard Entertainment

On board Queen Mary 2, Cunard guests will enjoy a specially curated day of entertainment and enrichment. Scheduled performances include acclaimed U.S. comedian John Joseph, known for his musical improvisation and wit, and classical crossover trio Vox Fortura, celebrated for their fusion of opera and soul. Cunard's renowned Insights program will feature maritime historian Bill Miller, affectionately known as "Mr. Ocean Liner", and distinguished art historian Dr. Seth Gopin, whose lectures explore the intersections of art, architecture and history.

As evening falls, Queen Mary 2 will turn in New York Harbor to offer guests unrivaled views of the official Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, set against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

Following the celebrations, the ship will continue her journey with calls in Newport, Rhode Island, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, before returning to New York.

The 7-night Independence Day Celebration Voyage (M614) departs round-trip from New York on July 3, 2026. For full itinerary details, visit www.cunard.com.

Liz Fettes, SVP, Commercial, North America & Australasia of Cunard, said: "Given Cunard's longstanding history bringing travelers through New York Harbor, we're incredibly proud that Queen Mary 2 will be part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations. This will be a truly memorable historical moment, and there's no better way to experience it than on board our iconic ocean liner. Our guests can look forward to a unique celebration at sea, surrounded by unforgettable views, special events and a luxurious Cunard experience."

Chris O'Brien, President of Sail4th 250, said: "With Queen Mary 2 positioned alongside the Parade of Sail, this historic event now has the sense of prestige and international collaboration that we hoped for from the beginning. Her presence will be a powerful symbol of transatlantic unity and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone watching from the harbor or on board."

Sail4th 250 is expected to draw over eight million spectators to New York and New Jersey's waterfronts. The six-day event will also include an International Naval Review, an aerial performance by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, and the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, which will be broadcast nationally by NBCUniversal and Telemundo.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, travelers can contact their Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com .

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Sail4th 250

Sail4th, the New York and New Jersey component of Sail 250, a five-port consortium creating tall ship events in New Orleans, Norfolk, Baltimore and Boston, is the official high-profile international tall ship and government project formed to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States. As a major component of a nationwide endeavor, Sail4th 250 will host tall ships over the weekend of July 4, 2026. The six-day celebration will be the culmination of a multi-year platform of storytelling, events and diverse celebrations around the nation.

Sail4th 250 is supported through a Market New York grant awarded by Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State's Division of Tourism.

For more information, please visit https://www.sail4th.org/, and follow the organization on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X.

