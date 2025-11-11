Cunard Unwraps Black Friday Savings with Up to 40% Off Select Voyages

From November 12 through December 8, travelers can enjoy voyage fares from $899, up to $300 onboard credit and more on voyages to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe and beyond.

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise brand Cunard announced its Black Friday Sales Event, inviting travelers to discover the world aboard its iconic Queens with exclusive offers.

Starting tomorrow, November 12 through December 8, 2025, guests can plan their next luxury voyage with fares from $899 – up to 40% off – up to $300 onboard credit and reduced deposits of 50% across 145 voyages. Guests booking Grill Suites on Caribbean voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth will also receive complimentary Hotel & Dining Service Charges as an added benefit.

Queen Elizabeth will return to the Caribbean for the winter 2026 season, closing out her North America residency

145 Luxury Voyages to Choose From

The Black Friday Sales Event includes 145 sailings across Cunard's iconic four ships with voyages in Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Panama Canal, Canada, as well as World Voyage segments and Transatlantic Crossings aboard the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2.

Winter in the Caribbean on Queen Elizabeth : Guests can sail aboard the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth with a variety of roundtrip voyages from Miami, ranging from nine to 21 nights in 2026. Travelers will uncover the region's vibrant culture, crystal-clear waters, and sun-kissed beaches, with calls to standout destinations such as St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Bonaire, Aruba, Tortola and Barbados. Fares start at $1,199 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy.

: Guests can sail aboard the newly refreshed Queen Elizabeth with a variety of roundtrip voyages from Miami, ranging from nine to 21 nights in 2026. Travelers will uncover the region's vibrant culture, crystal-clear waters, and sun-kissed beaches, with calls to standout destinations such as St. Thomas, Bridgetown, Bonaire, Aruba, Tortola and Barbados. Fares start at $1,199 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy. Queen Elizabeth's Final Season in Alaska: Cunard's final season in Alaska sets sail in 2026 aboard Queen Elizabeth, offering guests one last opportunity to experience the region's untamed beauty aboard a Queen. Guests can take in the inspiring scenery of Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier, enjoy immersive shore experiences and witness the majestic sight of whales at dusk. Fares start at $1,139 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy.

Cunard's final season in Alaska sets sail in 2026 aboard Queen Elizabeth, offering guests one last opportunity to experience the region's untamed beauty aboard a Queen. Guests can take in the inspiring scenery of Glacier Bay National Park and Hubbard Glacier, enjoy immersive shore experiences and witness the majestic sight of whales at dusk. Fares start at $1,139 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy. Timeless Beauty of Northern Europe: Set sail through Northern Europe's most captivating destinations, from the picturesque canals of Amsterdam to the otherworldly landscapes of Iceland. Guests will uncover a region steeped in history and natural beauty, exploring fascinating cities, charming towns and iconic landmarks, all while experiencing Cunard's hallmark elegance aboard Queen Anne, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2. Fares start at $1,139 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy.

Set sail through Northern Europe's most captivating destinations, from the picturesque canals of Amsterdam to the otherworldly landscapes of Iceland. Guests will uncover a region steeped in history and natural beauty, exploring fascinating cities, charming towns and iconic landmarks, all while experiencing Cunard's hallmark elegance aboard Queen Anne, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2. Fares start at $1,139 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy. Iconic Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2: A Transatlantic Crossing aboard Queen Mary 2 remains one of travel's great bucket-list experiences. Following the path of countless explorers, guests' journey between New York and Southampton in timeless elegance aboard the world's only ocean liner. It's not just a voyage, it's a rite of passage for travelers who long to experience the golden age of ocean travel. Fares start at $1,139 for a balcony stateroom, based on double occupancy.

For more information about Cunard, the Black Friday Sales Event or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com .

To view the full offer details, visit www.cunard.com/en-us/cruise-deals/black-friday-sale.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

