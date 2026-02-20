250 Million Acts of Kindness: Good Neighbor Day America and America250 Call on Organizations Nationwide to Host Service Events on May 16 for America's 250th Anniversary

Nonprofits, faith communities, businesses, and schools invited to post service events and rally volunteers in partnership with America250

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Neighbor Day America (GNDA) today announced a nationwide call to action for organizations to sign up as partners and to host service events on Saturday, May 16, 2026, with the goal of creating the largest single day of coordinated service and goodwill in American history. GNDA is on a mission to inspire the Good Neighbor in every American through love and service, and has set an ambitious goal to inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of America's 250th anniversary this year.

From neighborhood cleanups and food drives to community garden builds, care package assemblies and charity walks, GNDA invites national and local charities, faith communities, businesses and brands, schools, universities and other organizational networks to host and promote upcoming service events to millions of new volunteers.

America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, is partnering with Good Neighbor Day America to help inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of this historic milestone.

"As we approach our nation's 250th anniversary, we are reminded that the American story has always been shaped by people who show up for one another," said Rosie Rios, Chair of America250. "Good Neighbor Day America reflects the very best of our country, and we encourage organizations nationwide to join us on May 16 in inspiring 250 million acts of kindness in honor of this historic milestone."

Organizations interested in participating can join GNDA in minutes and receive access to an easy to use digital platform where they can tap into a comprehensive toolkit, event and marketing playbooks, social media assets, a library of turnkey service event ideas, and connections to best-in-class training and support. The GNDA platform allows organizations to manage event details and volunteers seamlessly. Organizations with broader networks also receive a dedicated "Network Marketing Playbook" with tools and strategies to mobilize affiliates and chapters across the country.

"Good Neighbor Day America is about showing up for the people and places that make our communities strong," said Jedidiah Thurner, CSO of Love Has No Limits, one of the nonprofits organizing Good Neighbor Day America. "We're making it easy for any organization to host a service event, open it up to their community, and be part of something historic."

"As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Good Neighbor Day America is a powerful reminder that the strength of America has always been found in its people and in the communities they build together," said Wendell Vinson, Co-Founder of CityServe, one of the nonprofits organizing Good Neighbor Day America. "Through CityServe's nationwide church network, we are mobilizing thousands of local churches to serve as volunteer hubs and catalysts of compassion in their neighborhoods. This is more than a single day of service—it's a movement to awaken the Good Neighbor in every American. By uniting churches, charities, businesses, and community leaders, we are demonstrating that love, kindness, and service are not just ideals we celebrate, but actions we live out together for the good of our nation."

Organizations ready to participate can sign up today at goodneighbordayamerica.com/partner to receive access to the GNDA platform and post their service events. In the coming weeks, service opportunities on the platform will become accessible to GNDA's community of volunteers, who can sign up to participate on May 16.

About Good Neighbor Day America

Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement to inspire the Good Neighbor in every American through love and service. In partnership with America250, GNDA is uniting community-based organizations and volunteers to celebrate the moments that bring us closer. Taking place on May 16, 2026, Good Neighbor Day America aims to inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Learn more at www. goodneighbordayamerica.com .

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

