Good Neighbor Day America Launches 250 Million Acts of Kindness Challenge with American Icons

Dr. Daniel Amen, Emmanuel Acho, and Jason Kennedy Join the Movement Ahead of May 16

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Neighbor Day America (GNDA) is on a mission to inspire 250 million acts of kindness leading up to May 16, aiming to create one of the largest coordinated days of service in the nation's history. To help drive this effort, GNDA is partnering with influential voices across the U.S., including Dr. Daniel Amen, Emmanuel Acho, Jason Kennedy, Sheynnis Palacios (Miss Universe 2023), Eric Thomas, Pink Sweat$, and Sarah Drew.

In partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary, the 250 Million Acts of Kindness Challenge invites every American to be part of something historic. From holding the door for a stranger to paying for someone's coffee, leaving an encouraging note, or volunteering at one of the thousands of serve sites planned across all 50 states, it's that easy to participate.

Nearly 48 million U.S. adults have or are being treated for depression in America, the highest rates this country has seen, and depression treatment among Gen Z has doubled since 2017. Studies show that small acts of kindness reduce depression, anxiety, loneliness, social isolation, cortisol levels, chronic inflammation, and mortality risk. GNDA isn't just about giving back - it's about what happens to a person when they choose to show up for someone else.

"Kindness is not just a feeling - it's brain science," said Dr. Daniel Amen. "Each act of service strengthens our brains, our connections, and our communities. Good Neighbor Day America's goal of 250 million acts of kindness is a perfect example of how small, consistent actions can have an enormous impact, both on our brains and the world around us."

Participants who complete and share their act of kindness on social media will be entered to win some of the most coveted experiences in the world. Grand prizes include two tickets to the FIFA World Cup Final, a Formula One Box Suite Experience, Coachella tickets, Stagecoach tickets, and an Inter Miami VIP Suite. Every post is an entry, and every entry is proof that kindness is contagious.

"Together with our incredible partners and ambassadors across the country, we have a dream to inspire 250 million acts of kindness. Kindness can change someone's day, change a life," said Jedidiah Thurner, Chief Strategy Officer of Love Has No Limits. "Kindness can change everything. It's contagious and courageous, and together we have an opportunity to make it viral."

Every act of kindness is a story worth telling. Americans can explore all available challenges and join the movement at goodneighbordayamerica.com/kindness-challenge. Once the challenge is complete, participants are encouraged to share their act of kindness on social media to enter because every post is an entry, and every act has the power to inspire another.

About Good Neighbor Day America

Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement to inspire the Good Neighbor in every American through love and service. In partnership with America250, GNDA is uniting community-based organizations and volunteers to celebrate the moments that bring us closer. Taking place on May 16, 2026, Good Neighbor Day America aims to inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Learn more at www.goodneighbordayamerica.com.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

SOURCE Good Neighbor Day America