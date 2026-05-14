Feeding America, AmeriCorps and Other National Partners to Support Good Neighbor Day America in Communities Nationwide

Across 120 Cities, Hundreds of Thousands of Volunteers are Uniting on May 16 for One of the Nation's Largest Days of Service in Celebration of America250

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Neighbor Day America (GNDA), in partnership with America250, today announced its national partners – including Feeding America, Trellis International, AmeriCorps and Chick-fil-A – along with flagship cities joining the nationwide movement on May 16. Across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., more than 120 cities will host volunteer projects and community service events designed to inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Major cities taking part in GNDA include Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Orange County, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston and many more.

These cities will bring together residents, nonprofit partners, churches and volunteers to strengthen neighborhoods and deepen community connection from coast to coast. In Orange County, for instance, Love Costa Mesa Day, Love Lake Forest Day and Love Mission Viejo Day are uniting communities through more than 100 service projects. Volunteers of all ages and abilities will have the opportunity to paint murals, plant over 2,000 flowers and shrubs along community trails, beautify seniors' yards and organize donation drives for foster children, homeless families and at-risk youth.

"Each city will host a festive gathering, either in the morning or at lunch, featuring free T-shirts, coffee, food and live performances," said Reina Cuthill, City Catalyst Director at Trellis International. "Good Neighbor Day America is going to be an incredible day for communities to make a meaningful impact while celebrating serving alongside one another."

In New York, GNDA is partnering with City Parks Foundation and New York Cares to mobilize volunteers across schools, community centers, city agencies and public spaces. The effort will engage hands-on service projects that align with real community needs and support local families.

"Being a good neighbor is at the heart of New York Cares," said Sapreet K. Saluja, Executive Director at New York Cares. "Each year, more than 66,000 volunteers support over 350 nonprofits, schools and community spaces across all five boroughs – and on May 16 alone, we'll mobilize more than 1,000 volunteers through our flagship Cares Village and projects across the city. Together, these efforts provide pathways for everyday New Yorkers to become force multipliers, delivering essential resources, strengthening communities and supporting neighbors where the need is greatest."

At several flagship locations, including New York City, Chick-fil-A will provide meals for volunteers and participants, contributing thousands of sandwiches to support community service efforts throughout the day. Some of the biggest meal distributions will take place in Detroit and Atlanta, where volunteers will participate in large-scale neighborhood service and hunger relief initiatives.

Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks will also support GNDA through food distribution events and hunger relief partnerships in participating communities across the country.

"Good Neighbor Day America is a powerful reminder that our country is strongest when we show up for one another and help build thriving local communities. Feeding America is proud to be part of this national moment of service, and we are deeply grateful to the volunteers who step forward every day to help ensure neighbors have access to nutritious food," said Denis McDonough, CEO of Feeding America. "Whether you are donating your time, packing food boxes or distributing meals, your contribution matters. Food banks rely on volunteers year-round, and your time helps bring consistent, dignified support to people facing hunger."

AmeriCorps, alongside thousands of GNDA partners, is strengthening the nationwide movement through funding that helps drive the movement forward and by mobilizing AmeriCorps Volunteers and local volunteers in community-based projects such as planting trees and cleaning up parks.

"AmeriCorps Volunteers see every day how service strengthens communities from the ground up," said Mark Lloyd, Chief of Staff at AmeriCorps. "Good Neighbor Day America brings that work into sharper focus by connecting Americans to real needs in their neighborhoods and broader communities with the goal of deepening their commitment to a lifetime of service."

Volunteers ready to participate can sign up today at goodneighbordayamerica.com to receive access to the GNDA platform and post their service events.

About Good Neighbor Day America

Good Neighbor Day America is a nationwide movement to inspire the Good Neighbor in every American through love and service. In partnership with America250, GNDA is uniting organizations, volunteers and sponsors to celebrate the moments that bring us closer. Taking place on May 16, 2026, Good Neighbor Day America aims to inspire 250 million acts of kindness in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Learn more at goodneighbordayamerica.com.

About America250

America250's mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America's Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

SOURCE Good Neighbor Day America