Operation Homefront and Southern New Hampshire University Empower Five Military Spouses with Full-Tuition Scholarships Ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day

SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military families, announced today that is joining longtime partner, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), to award five military spouses with full-tuition scholarships in honor of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

Since 2014, SNHU has partnered with Operation Homefront to celebrate these spouses by awarding full-tuition scholarships - helping over 50 recipients nationwide turn their educational aspirations into meaningful opportunities for their families and their future.

Operation Homefront and SNHU share a deep commitment to honoring military families, who serve alongside their service members in support of all Americans. Amid the unique demands of military life, pursuing a college education can often feel out of reach for many military spouses. Since 2014, SNHU has partnered with Operation Homefront to celebrate these spouses by awarding full-tuition scholarships - helping over 50 recipients nationwide turn their educational aspirations into meaningful opportunities for their families and their future.

"Our military spouses are the vital heroes who hold families together through deployments, moves, and the constant challenges of military life," said Rear Adm. (Ret.) Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "They often put their own dreams on hold to support their service members and their families. Thanks to Southern New Hampshire University, these five spouses now have the opportunity to pursue their education, achieve their personal and professional goals, and create a brighter, more secure future. By investing in their potential, we are honoring their sacrifices, celebrating their resilience, and empowering them to thrive no matter where military life takes them."

"SNHU has a long-standing commitment to supporting service members and their families as they pursue their educational and career goals," said Susan Bogle, Vice President of Product Marketing and Military Partnerships at Southern New Hampshire University. "Since World War II, we have worked to reduce barriers and expand access to high-quality, flexible education for the military community. We are proud of our enduring partnership with Operation Homefront and honored to support military spouses as they work toward their aspirations."

Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the Friday before Mother's Day, is a day set aside to honor the strength and contributions of our nation's nearly one million military spouses during Military Appreciation Month and was first recognized by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Meet the 2026 SNHU scholarship recipients:

Athena Gouzoules, Army Spouse

Being a military spouse has presented Athena with challenges that made continuing her education difficult, from reduced work hours and lost tuition benefits to managing medical appointments and caring for her child. Despite these obstacles, she remains determined to complete her degree and build a career in cybersecurity—a field she loves for its problem-solving, growth opportunities, and flexibility to support her family. This scholarship allows Athena to pursue her education while remaining present for her family, strengthening her professional qualifications, and creating a secure, rewarding future that demonstrates perseverance and resilience.

Amanda Bloomingdale, Army Spouse

Amanda's life as a military spouse has presented unique obstacles to continuing her education—from frequent moves and unpredictable schedules to primary caregiving responsibilities and managing the household. These experiences have strengthened her resilience, adaptability, and determination. She is committed to completing her degree not only for personal growth but to model perseverance and stability for her children. Professionally, Amanda aims to expand her work in trauma-informed recovery, peer support, and holistic wellness, building programs that support individuals and families affected by addiction, trauma, and life transitions. A degree from SNHU will provide the flexibility, skills, and credentials she needs to advance her career, increase her impact, and create long-term stability for her family and the communities she serves.

Biancca Martinez, Air Force Spouse

Being a military spouse has significantly impacted Biannca's ability to pursue her education, from navigating frequent relocations and schedule changes to balancing work and household responsibilities during deployments and trainings. These experiences strengthened her adaptability, and time management skills, teaching her discipline, patience, and perseverance. She is committed to completing a Bachelor of Science in Health Science at SNHU because it aligns with her passion for patient care and long-term goal of advancing in the healthcare field. Earning this degree represents growth, stability, and opportunity, allowing her to advance her career, set a positive example for her family, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others while continuing to balance work and family commitments.

Amber Vigil, Marine Corps Spouse

Amber's journey as a military spouse has shaped nearly every part of her life, including her education. Frequent moves, deployments, and the demands of military life have made it challenging to stay consistently enrolled, often requiring her to transfer credits or pause studies while managing household responsibilities and caring for her children. These experiences have motivated her to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Psychology at SNHU. This degree aligns with her passion for understanding human behavior and supporting others, while providing the flexibility to balance coursework with family responsibilities. Earning this degree will equip her with the skills and credentials to build a meaningful career in counseling, human services, or community advocacy, create long-term stability for her family, and positively impact the lives of others.

Kryssha Riley, Army Spouse

Being a military spouse has required Kryssha to be the steady foundation of her family, navigating deployments, trainings, and multiple PCS moves while maintaining stability at home. For five years, she has prioritized supporting her husband's military career and caring for their family, often putting her own aspirations on hold. These experiences have strengthened her determination to pursue her education and model courage, discipline, and lifelong learning for her children. She is committed to earning a degree from SNHU to build a meaningful career in special education that allows her to serve her community while balancing military life. SNHU's flexible online programs will equip Kryssha with the knowledge and credentials to lead, advocate, and make a lasting impact. This scholarship represents an investment in both her academic and career goals and the next chapter in a life defined by commitment and service.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Southern New Hampshire University:

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

SOURCE Operation Homefront