2600Hz Announces Impressive Lineup of Sponsors for Kazoocon 2023

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz is proud to announce its roster of distinguished sponsors for their annual cloud communications conference, Kazoocon. Taking place from October 23rd to 25th at the stunning Palms in Las Vegas, Kazoocon is set to be a dynamic gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and experts in the communication and telecom sector.

Kazoocon is an annual conference that brings together communication and technology professionals from around the world. With a focus on bleeding-edge innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, Kazoocon provides a platform for industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and advancements in communication technologies. The event features keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, creating a vibrant environment for learning and idea exchange, and its success is largely attributed to the generous support of its sponsors.

Running the gamut of 2600Hz's industry-leading partners across the cloud communications space, the sponsors include hardware manufacturers like Yealink and HP/Poly, cloud comms service providers such as Teammate Technology and Audian, as well as solutions providers like Rev.io, Reply Cloud, and Dimensions Technology.

"We are extremely honored to have such esteemed companies as our sponsors for Kazoocon 2023," said Patrick Sullivan, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of 2600Hz. "Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the goals of our conference and the Kazoo platform. Together, we are shaping the future of communication and technology."

Kazoocon 2023 is set to deliver a diverse array of keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities that cater to professionals across the communication and technology spectrum. With the support of these industry giants, attendees can anticipate a truly insightful experience.

For more information about Kazoocon 2023, including registration details and full list of speakers, please visit the Kazoocon site.

About 2600Hz:

2600Hz's award-winning cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, Kazoo offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

