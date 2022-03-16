$27 Million Investment to Expand Toyota's Long Beach Manufacturing Capabilities

The investment will equip TABC with the first coil-fed laser blanking line for TMNA, expand blanking capability to include steel and aluminum on the same line and increase capacity to cut 5.6 million blanks annually. In addition, these added capabilities will enable TABC to better support Tacoma production at TMNA facilities in Baja, California, and Guanajuato, Mexico.

"Today's investment reflects our team's pledge to produce high-quality products for Toyota vehicles assembled in North America," said TABC president Jim Zehmer. "We look forward to continuing our critical role in Toyota's continued growth."

In addition to the new technology and expanded capabilities, the investment will also support the transition of 25 TABC variable employees to permanent positions with Toyota.

Founded in 1972, TABC is Toyota's oldest plant in North America. It supports the stamping and welding of parts for Tacoma and past model service parts for multiple North American-produced Toyota vehicles.

Currently, the facility employs more than 350 people and, with this announcement, represents a $485 million investment.

