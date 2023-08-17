29 James Scott Farrin Attorneys Recognized by "Best Lawyers in America" on 2024 'Best Lawyers' and 'Ones to Watch' Lists*

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announced that 29 of its attorneys have been honored by "Best Lawyers in America." In the commemorative 30th edition of the publication, 16 of its attorneys were recognized on the 'Best Lawyers' list, while 13 were named to the fourth edition of the 'Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch' list for 2024.*

The "Best Lawyers" list has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence since it was first published in 1983. The 2024 awardees are chosen through peer review surveys. The James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2024 'Best Lawyers' list are:

Seven attorneys have been recognized on this list in previous years, with nine appearing for the first time.

Honorees for the 2024 "Best Lawyers" 'Ones to Watch' list are recognized as outstanding attorneys who have typically been in private practice for fewer than ten years and are nominated and reviewed by their peers.* Among the James Scott Farrin attorneys named to the 2024 'Ones to Watch' list are:



Christopher Bagley (honoree since 2021): Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Sheri Bangura : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Daniel Bello : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Rosa Antunez Boatwright : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kenneth L. Bryan (honoree since 2021): Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Margo Carnahan : Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Casey T. Day (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Kaitlyn Fudge (honoree since 2023): Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jennie R. Glish (honoree since 2021): Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Brian Lagesse : Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Preston W. Lesley : Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Ali Overby (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Joshua D. Smith (honoree since 2021): Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

It was the first year for six attorneys to be listed as 'Ones to Watch' in their practice areas, while the other seven attorneys were honored in previous years.

