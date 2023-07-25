2Q23 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil S.A.

25 Jul, 2023

Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q23. 

Strong Net Revenue growth combined with cost discipline leads to a double-digit EBITDA expansion

SÃO PAULO, July 25, 2023

R$ million

2Q23

2Q22

% Y-o-Y

6M23

6M22

% Y-o-Y







Net Operating Revenues

12,733

11,831

7.6

25,454

23,183

9.8

     Core Revenue

11,913

10,839

9.9

23,785

21,124

12.6

   Mobile Revenue

8,927

8,110

10.1

17,746

15,691

13.1

   Fixed Core Revenue

2,986

2,729

9.4

6,039

5,433

11.2

     Non-Core Revenue

820

992

(17.4)

1,668

2,059

(19.0)

Total Costs

(7,648)

(7,253)

5.4

(15,426)

(14,093)

9.5

EBITDA

5,085

4,578

11.1

10,027

9,090

10.3

EBITDA Margin

39.9 %

38.7 %

1.2 p.p

39.4 %

39.2 %

0.2 p.p

Net Income (Consolidated)

1,121

746

50.3

1,956

1,496

30.8

Net (Income)/Loss of non-controlling shareholders

2

17

(91.2)

2

23

(93.1)

Net Income Controlling Shareholders

1,123

763

47.2

1,957

1,519

28.9







Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 and Licenses

2,353

2,575

(8.6)

4,039

4,455

(9.3)

Operating Cash Flow (OpCF)

2,732

2,003

36.4

5,988

4,634

29.2

     OpCF/Net Revenue Margin

21.5 %

16.9 %

4.5 p.p

23.5 %

20.0 %

3.5 p.p

Free Cash Flow

2,508

2,157

16.3

5,638

4,634

21.7







Total Subscribers (thousand)

111,940

113,706

(1.6)

111,940

113,706

(1.6)

     Core Subscribers

104,767

105,821

(1.0)

104,767

105,821

(1.0)

     Non-Core Subscribers

7,173

7,885

(9.0)

7,173

7,885

(9.0)

Net Revenue grew +7.6%, led by Mobile Service Revenue, which had a double-digit growth (+10.4% YoY). Postpaid Revenue increased +13.3% on an annual comparison, positively impacted by the expansion of the customer base, annual price readjustments and churn at historic low levels, at 1.00%. In July 2023, there was the launch of three Vivo Hybrid plans with entertainment and healthcare options.

Core Fixed Revenue rose by +9.4% year-on-year, driven by FTTH Revenue (+14.3% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Other revenue (+15.1% YoY). Vivo's FTTH network reached 24.7 million homes passed (+17.2% YoY) and 5.8 million homes connected (+15.1% YoY). Vivo Total, the fiber and postpaid convergent offer, represented 80% of our fiber gross adds in Vivo's stores and registered a monthly churn rate of 0.39%.

EBITDA totaled R$5,085 million, a double-digit increase (+11.1% YoY) in 2Q23 with a margin of 39.9% (+1.2 p.p. YoY) due to the strong mobile service performance. Total Costs growth decelerated in the quarter (+5.4% YoY) mainly due to operational efficiency and ongoing digitalization initiatives. Operating Cash Flow grew +36.4% YoY, highlighting the lower Capex (-8.6% YoY), maintaining its guided level of below R$9 billion for 2023.

Shareholder remuneration declared up to July 2023 hit R$2,161 million, of which R$1,121 million were in interest on capital, R$827 million in dividends and R$213 million in share buybacks, reaffirming the Company's commitment to maximizing shareholder's return.

Net income attributable to controlling shareholders had a strong growth of +47.2% compared to the same period of last year, reaching R$1,123 million in 2Q23, due to the strong evolution of EBIT and lower financial expenses.

CONTACT:  David Melcon Sanchez-Friera, CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Telephone: +55 11 3430-3687, Email: ir[email protected] 

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: https://ri.telefonica.com.br/en

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.

