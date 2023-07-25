2Q23 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 2Q23.

Strong Net Revenue growth combined with cost discipline leads to a double-digit EBITDA expansion

R$ million 2Q23 2Q22 % Y-o-Y 6M23 6M22 % Y-o-Y













Net Operating Revenues 12,733 11,831 7.6 25,454 23,183 9.8 Core Revenue 11,913 10,839 9.9 23,785 21,124 12.6 Mobile Revenue 8,927 8,110 10.1 17,746 15,691 13.1 Fixed Core Revenue 2,986 2,729 9.4 6,039 5,433 11.2 Non-Core Revenue 820 992 (17.4) 1,668 2,059 (19.0) Total Costs (7,648) (7,253) 5.4 (15,426) (14,093) 9.5 EBITDA 5,085 4,578 11.1 10,027 9,090 10.3 EBITDA Margin 39.9 % 38.7 % 1.2 p.p 39.4 % 39.2 % 0.2 p.p Net Income (Consolidated) 1,121 746 50.3 1,956 1,496 30.8 Net (Income)/Loss of non-controlling shareholders 2 17 (91.2) 2 23 (93.1) Net Income Controlling Shareholders 1,123 763 47.2 1,957 1,519 28.9













Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 and Licenses 2,353 2,575 (8.6) 4,039 4,455 (9.3) Operating Cash Flow (OpCF) 2,732 2,003 36.4 5,988 4,634 29.2 OpCF/Net Revenue Margin 21.5 % 16.9 % 4.5 p.p 23.5 % 20.0 % 3.5 p.p Free Cash Flow 2,508 2,157 16.3 5,638 4,634 21.7













Total Subscribers (thousand) 111,940 113,706 (1.6) 111,940 113,706 (1.6) Core Subscribers 104,767 105,821 (1.0) 104,767 105,821 (1.0) Non-Core Subscribers 7,173 7,885 (9.0) 7,173 7,885 (9.0)

Net Revenue grew +7.6%, led by Mobile Service Revenue, which had a double-digit growth (+10.4% YoY). Postpaid Revenue increased +13.3% on an annual comparison, positively impacted by the expansion of the customer base, annual price readjustments and churn at historic low levels, at 1.00%. In July 2023, there was the launch of three Vivo Hybrid plans with entertainment and healthcare options.

Core Fixed Revenue rose by +9.4% year-on-year, driven by FTTH Revenue (+14.3% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Other revenue (+15.1% YoY). Vivo's FTTH network reached 24.7 million homes passed (+17.2% YoY) and 5.8 million homes connected (+15.1% YoY). Vivo Total, the fiber and postpaid convergent offer, represented 80% of our fiber gross adds in Vivo's stores and registered a monthly churn rate of 0.39%.

EBITDA totaled R$5,085 million, a double-digit increase (+11.1% YoY) in 2Q23 with a margin of 39.9% (+1.2 p.p. YoY) due to the strong mobile service performance. Total Costs growth decelerated in the quarter (+5.4% YoY) mainly due to operational efficiency and ongoing digitalization initiatives. Operating Cash Flow grew +36.4% YoY, highlighting the lower Capex (-8.6% YoY), maintaining its guided level of below R$9 billion for 2023.

Shareholder remuneration declared up to July 2023 hit R$2,161 million, of which R$1,121 million were in interest on capital, R$827 million in dividends and R$213 million in share buybacks, reaffirming the Company's commitment to maximizing shareholder's return.

Net income attributable to controlling shareholders had a strong growth of +47.2% compared to the same period of last year, reaching R$1,123 million in 2Q23, due to the strong evolution of EBIT and lower financial expenses.

