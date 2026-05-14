2U Launches edX App in ChatGPT to Help Learners Discover World-Class University Programs

New edX app in ChatGPT enables users to search, compare, and explore programs from leading universities and institutions designed to build real-world skills and advance careers

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, a global leader in higher education, today announced the launch of the edX app in ChatGPT. The app in ChatGPT enables users to search, compare, and enroll in programs from the world's top universities and institutions delivered on edX.org, 2U's global online learning platform.

With a global learner network of more than 100 million people, edX is already one of the largest destinations for online education. The new app expands the visibility of programs on edX to ChatGPT's more than 800 million users, reaching learners at the moment they begin exploring what to learn next. As generative AI increasingly becomes the starting point for that exploration, 2U's app in ChatGPT helps ensure programs from the world's leading universities and companies on edX are discoverable where learners are already asking those questions.

The launch also reflects 2U's broader focus on helping its university and industry partners evolve their marketing strategies and stay competitive as AI reshapes how learners discover education programs, a need that is only accelerating.

"AI is changing not just how we work, but which skills matter and how fast they evolve," said Anant Agarwal, Chief Academic Officer at 2U and Founder of edX. "With the edX app in ChatGPT, learners can find programs from our trusted universities and industry partners right when they're ready to build foundational learning or the skills that matter most. In a world where AI is creating an explosion of learning content, deep credentialled learning, guidance and credibility are what will set the best programs apart — and that's what edX delivers."

The edX app in ChatGPT allows learners to describe their goals in plain language and receive tailored recommendations, creating a direct path from identifying what to learn to finding a trusted, high-quality program from a world-class institution. Those recommendations are drawn from edX's catalog of over 5,300 programs spanning executive education, professional certificates, MicroMasters® programs, degrees, and open courses across high-demand fields including business, technology, and healthcare — all developed in partnership with more than 250 of the world's leading universities and industry organizations, including Fortune 500 companies.

Core capabilities of the edX app in ChatGPT include:

Goal-Oriented Search: Users describe what they want to achieve — for example, "I'm a product manager who needs to understand AI to work more effectively with my engineering team" — and receive program recommendations from edX's catalog of programs from the world's top universities and organizations.

Users describe what they want to achieve — for example, "I'm a product manager who needs to understand AI to work more effectively with my engineering team" — and receive program recommendations from edX's catalog of programs from the world's top universities and organizations. Program Comparison: Users can request a side-by-side breakdown of programs, comparing time commitment, cost, and learning outcomes.

Users can request a side-by-side breakdown of programs, comparing time commitment, cost, and learning outcomes. Schedule-Based Filtering: The app surfaces programs based on a user's available time, returning options that fit a specified number of hours per week or a defined completion window.

The app surfaces programs based on a user's available time, returning options that fit a specified number of hours per week or a defined completion window. Skills Gap Identification: Users can specify a target role and the app identifies which edX courses address the qualifications required to meet that goal.

"The way learners discover education programs has fundamentally changed, said Meghan Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at 2U. "By the time someone reaches a program page, their perspective is shaped by AI-generated summaries, peer discussions, and outcomes data. At 2U, we've built our marketing infrastructure around that reality, using AI to better understand learner intent, surface the right programs earlier in the journey, and connect people with opportunities that fit their goals. Building the edX app in ChatGPT is a natural extension of that work, helping our university and industry partners reach learners with greater visibility and higher-quality engagement."

The edX app in ChatGPT is available to all logged-in users on Free, Plus, and Pro plans, starting with English-language support. Once connected to the edX app, users can access edX's learning tools directly in their existing ChatGPT conversation.

About 2U

2U partners with the world's top universities and companies to build education programs that accelerate careers and transform lives. Through more than 250 institutional and enterprise partnerships, 2U develops and delivers over 5,300 online programs, reaching more than 100 million people worldwide through edX, 2U's global learning platform. From executive education and professional credentialing to master's degree programs and free, open courses, 2U aligns education with workforce needs, enabling professionals to advance without pausing their careers. Learn more at 2U.com.

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edX is an authorized licensee of the MicroMasters® trademark. This mark is used by edX with permission of Axim Collaborative, Inc., the trademark owner.

SOURCE 2U