2U Refinances and Raises Growth Capital

ARLINGTON, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many education technology companies spent 2024 and 2025 scaling back. New university partnerships slowed as institutions built internal capacity. Against that backdrop, 2U completed a growth recapitalization, with its existing owners putting growth capital into the business alongside a refinancing of its current credit facilities.

The question worth asking is: why now, and what did they see?

2U operates edX, a global online learning platform originally co-founded by Harvard and MIT that now reaches more than 100 million people through over 5,300 programs with 250-plus institutional and enterprise partners. Employees from more than 60% of Fortune 500 companies use edX for professional development. To date, over 76,000 people have graduated from 2U-powered degree programs from leading institutions, including UC Berkeley, Howard University, and Georgetown. The company has been privately held since completing a financial reorganization in 2024, and Kees Bol has served as CEO since January 2025.

Lincoln International, which advised 2U on the transaction exclusively, described the refinancing outcome: extended credit maturities, improved capital structure, and financial flexibility to continue executing on 2U's long-range plan. Managing Director Alex Stevenson said the deal "reflects the confidence of 2U's owners in the long-term value of the business."

Confidence in what, exactly? The AI workforce training market. Skills in AI-affected roles are evolving 66% faster than average according to PwC research, and IDC has estimated that unfilled AI skills gaps could cost the global economy $5.5 trillion. Universities and enterprises are both trying to solve that problem, and both are looking for platforms with the breadth and accreditation backing to do it credibly.

2U's partnerships are designed for exactly that. IBM's six technical microcredentials on edX train the engineers and data scientists who build AI systems. Microsoft's CxO Edge program, launched in late 2025, targets the C-suite executives who need to move from AI pilots to enterprise-wide adoption, part of a Microsoft presence on edX that has drawn over 40,000 learners in the past six months alone.. Oxford's Faculty of Law program addresses governance: what board members and legal advisors need to understand about AI liability, compliance, and fiduciary responsibility. UC Berkeley's Master of Information and Data Science (MIDS) online program prepares learners to shape the future of AI and data science with human-centered values and focuses on solving the world's most pressing data challenges. Each program exists because a specific employer community identified a specific gap.

That's the differentiation investors are backing. Generic online courses are abundant. Programs designed in partnership with IBM, Microsoft, UC Berkeley, and Oxford's Faculty of Law and delivered on a platform with proven Fortune 500 adoption are not.

Credentials earned on 2U's edX platform carry the academic standing of the issuing partner institutions. Its programs span executive education, professional certificates, microcredentials, and accredited online degree programs, all powered by 2U's infrastructure but conferred by partner universities and institutions with their own accreditation.

HolonIQ data puts the broader trend in context: microcredentials grew from 7% of global online program offerings in 2022 to 19% by 2025. The shift toward stackable, job-aligned credentials, in addition to traditional degrees, is real and accelerating. The global online education market is projected to exceed $200 billion as that trend matures. 2U's decision to build depth in short-form, employer-designed AI training aligns directly with where learner demand is heading.

None of this is abstract for the organizations that use edX at scale. When a company needs to certify 500 engineers on AI development, or prepare its entire C-suite for a board presentation on AI governance, the platform's reach and credential quality both matter. A certification backed by IBM and a degree from institutions such as Berkeley carries weight with hiring managers in a way a generic online course does not.

The refinancing extends 2U's ability to keep building that catalog and the partnerships behind it. Stevenson framed it as giving the management team "the financial foundation to keep executing on its mission." The mission, under Bol's leadership, is straightforward: help universities and enterprises close the AI skills gap by meeting learners where they are, at the pace the market demands.

The investors who contributed growth capital made a bet that a platform that reaches 100 million people and has 250-plus partners, including IBM, Microsoft, UC Berkeley, and Oxford in its program portfolio, is better positioned to close that gap than any platform that would need to build from scratch.

Media Contact:

Kees Bol

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SOURCE 2U